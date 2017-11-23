Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Wind Advisory: The island of Lāna’i will experience gusts up to 40 to 50 mph through early Friday morning.

High Surf Warning: North and east facing shores of Molokai and Maui through 6 a.m. Friday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Saturday for building seas and northeast winds up to 40 knots.

Marine Weather Statement: A large long-period north swell is impacting the islands. This well could produce surges in north facing harbors like Kahului and could produce large breaking waves near channel and harbor entrances. Mariners are asked to exercise extreme caution.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking Ahead

Windy conditions are expected to continue through the holiday weekend. Passing showers will favor our usual windward and mauka spots, leaving leeward spots mostly dry. An increase in moisture is possible through the second half of the weekend and early next week.

Thanksgiving & Black Friday

We expect northeast winds increasing to about 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Partly sunny skies are forecast with scattered windward showers. Lots of leeward sunshine and possible isolated showers. Temperatures up to 78° to 83°.

UV index at 5 (“moderate” exposure level)

Tonight & Tomorrow Night

Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 66° to 71°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 15 to 30 mph.

Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***