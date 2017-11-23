Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Wind Advisory: The island of Lāna’i will experience gusts up to 40 to 50 mph through early Friday morning.

High Surf Warning: North and east facing shores of Molokai and Maui through 6 a.m. Friday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Saturday for building seas and northeast winds up to 40 knots.

Marine Weather Statement: A large long-period north swell is impacting the islands. This well could produce surges in north facing harbors like Kahului and could produce large breaking waves near channel and harbor entrances. Mariners are asked to exercise extreme caution.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be well overhead today. The best breaks could get up to double to triple overhead or more. Big wave breaks may see 18 to 22 foot faces or more on the sets. Sloppy conditions expected.

West: Wave heights are expected to be knee/waist high today. Spots catching the northerly wrap will be chest/head high or overhead depending on the exposure to the swell.

South: Surf heights expected around knee/waist high today.

A high surf warning is in effect for north and east facing shores of all exposed islands. This swell is bringing very large waves and wind waves due to near gale force winds. This swell is forecast to peak into Thanksgiving day and ease Thursday night and Friday.

A new north swell is forecast to fill in Sunday and peak Monday. Another northwest swell and north swell are forecast to arrive Wednesday.

Small southerly swells will continue with small background swell for south facing shores.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

