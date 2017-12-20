(Update: 6:18 a.m. 12.20.17)

(Posted: 5:02 a.m. 12.20.17)

The National Weather Service has ISSUED a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for MAUI ISLAND in effect now until 8 a.m. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or will develop quickly.

This warning may be extended if flash flooding persists.

At 6:15 a.m., radar indicated that slow-moving thunderstorms with heavy rain were increasing in coverage and intensity over windward east Maui, from Kahului to Nahiku. Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour are occurring with the heavier showers, and some areas have already received 2 to 3 inches of rainfall this morning. Motorists are advised to be alert for water on the road and the possibility for landslides, especially on the Hana Highway.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to: Kahului, Haliimaile, Paia, Makawao, Pauwela, Huelo, Wailuku, Waihee, Kula, Keanae, Nahiku, Makawao, Pukalani. At 5 a.m., the rain gauge at Kahului airport reported 2.64 inches of rainfall within an hour. Meantime, a flash flood watch remains in effect for Maui County through late tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES: A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MEANS FLASH FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING IN STREAMS, ROADS AND LOW LYING AREAS. MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND NOW, DO NOT CROSS FAST FLOWING OR RISING WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE OR ON FOOT. TURN AROUND…DON’T DROWN.