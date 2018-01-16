High Surf Advisory issued January 16 at 3:24AM HST until January 17 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A high pressure ridge just north of the Hawaiian islands will slowly lift northward today increasing chances for windward and mauka showers over the next 24 hours. Trade wind speeds will also increase each day through Thursday as a strong high pressure system moves eastward across the Central Pacific basin. Wind speeds will peak on Wednesday and Thursday into the 15 to 30 MPH range with higher gusts. Shower activity will also increase as the ridge near the islands lifts north and stronger winds help enhance windward and mauka showers. Expect isolated shower activity over leeward sections of each island. Wind speeds are forecast to weaken from Friday onward as the high pressure center drifts away from the state into the Eastern Pacific and a low pressure system moves into the Central Pacific.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

South Side

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light north wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

East Maui

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.