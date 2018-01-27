A 62-year-old male visitor from Salem, Oregon died after he was found floating face down in the ocean in Kā‘anapali while snorkeling with a friend on Friday afternoon.

Fire officials say the man had been snorkeling near shore for less than 5 minutes when a friend who was standing in the water nearby, found the victim floating and unresponsive. The victim was using a traditional two piece mask and snorkel.

Emergency crews responded to the report of the man being pulled from waters fronting the Marriott Maui Ocean Club at 12:56 p.m. on Friday Jan. 26, 2018.

Firefighters arrived at 1:01 p.m. and found bystanders on the beach performing CPR on the man. Firefighters continued CPR until paramedics arrived a short time later.

Despite all life-saving efforts, the man could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters from Lahaina and a Kīhei paramedic crew responded to the incident.

SIX SNORKEL/SCUBA DEATHS ON MAUI IN NINE DAYS

For the sixth time in nine days, a visitor has died while snorkeling or scuba diving in Maui waters.

The incident follows the death of two California men, a 50-year-old man from Oakland, California on Jan. 18, and a 67-year-old visitor from Castro Valley, California on Jan. 20 at Kamaʻole Beach Park III; the death of a 66-year-old visitor from Saskatchewan, Canada on Monday, Jan. 22, at Ulua Beach in Wailea; and a 57-year-old man from Montgomery, Texas was pulled unresponsive from waters at Oneuli Beach while scuba diving on Wednesday morning.

It was one of two scuba deaths on Maui on Friday. The other involved a 52-year-old man from Saint Paul, Minnesota who died after being pulled unresponsive from waters off of Olowalu on Friday morning where he was participating in a snorkel cruise.

Also, on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, a 71-year-old man from Berkeley, California was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was found floating face down while snorkeling in South Maui waters.