The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all the Hawaiian islands in effect until 6 a.m. Monday, April 9, 2018.

An upper level disturbance interacting with deep moisture will produce heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over portions of the state.

The greatest flood threat will be across windward portions of Maui County and the Big Island. Chances for flooding on Oʻahu will be decreasing steadily through the night. On Kauaʻi, the potential for heavy rainfall is low. However, water levels in the Hanalei River have been elevated, and it will only take moderate rainfall upslope to produce flooding.

Rapidly rising water levels may also occur on area streams and significant flooding may occur in low lying and poor drainage areas.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

The heavy rain on Maui has triggered landslides across the island. Earlier today, Hāna Highway and Kahekili Highway were closed due to landslides. As of publishing crews are working to clear debris. There are also reports of downed trees blocking the road near ʻĪao Valley State Park.