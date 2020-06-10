The Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives will reconvene the 2020 legislative session on Monday, June 22. At that time, the Legislature will take up a limited number of bills, including budget matters, COVID-19-related legislation and police reform measures.

The chairs of the House Judiciary and Labor and Public Employment committees are expected to consider police reform measures, such as HB 285 (requiring the disclosure of the identity of a police officer upon suspension or discharge of the officer).

The Legislature recessed on March 21 due to the pandemic, reconvened on May 11, and recessed for a second time on May 22.

The session is expected to adjourn on July 10.

The State Capitol will be closed to the general public to conform with state and federal recommendations for physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings. The public will have an opportunity to submit written testimony and to observe proceedings through livestream.

Legislators and legislative staff will be allowed into the Capitol through a single entrance where everyone will be under a temperature check. Masks must be worn in all public spaces, physical distancing rules will be mandatory, and anyone exhibiting signs of illness will be denied entry into the Capitol.