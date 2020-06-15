Kīhei Kalama Village is reopening more businesses including bars this week with a “Kau Kau 2 Go” social media giveaway. With the governor’s proclamation bars and restaurants can re-open as long as they do so safely and while following stated safety precautions.

To encourage business the shopping center is giving away $200 in gift cards to a randomly-chosen social media giveaway participant every week. Customers can enter the giveaway by posting a photo of their takeout or dining meal with the receipt in it to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #KKVKauKau.

At the end of the giveaway period Kīhei Kalama Village will match the prize winnings with a donation to the Maui Food Bank to help support the hungry in the local Maui community.

Individual store and restaurant hours vary as merchants follow their own policies regarding temporary store closures or modified hours. KKV encourages customers to take proper safety measures as posted by merchants and the center.

As of Monday, June 16, 2020, openings included the following businesses:

Open Locations:

– Pāʻia Fish Market

– King’s Chinese BBQ

– ʻOhana Seafood Bar and Grill

– 808 Clothing

– South Shore Tiki Lounge

– Life’s a Beach

– Dog & Duck Irish Pub

– Kīhei Caffe

– What Ale’s You

Online Shopping:

– Mahina

– Maui Nani Pacifica

– Tutu’s Pantry

– Island Status Boutique

An updated list of open stores and restaurants can be found on the Kīhei Kalama Village website.

Kīhei Kalama Village features more than 40 shops in an open-air marketplace.

The center has a variety of eateries including: Dog and Duck Irish Pub, Fat Daddy’s Smoke House, Haui’s Life’s a Beach, Kahale’s, Kīhei Caffe, King’s Chinese BBQ, Lava Java, Lava Rock Bar & Grill, Local Boy Shave Ice, ʻOhana Seafood Bar and Grill, Pāʻia Fishmarket Southside, South Shore Tiki Lounge, The Hawaiʻi Fudge Company, Three’s Bar & Grill, VIBE Bar Maui, and What Ales You.

Other Kīhei Kalama Village merchants include: 808 Clothing Company, Alex Arthur Photography, Ara Jewelry, Bada Gift Shop, Beach Bumz, Chez Fifi, Da Beach House, Diamond Resorts, Earth Love Treasures, Hey Fish, Hoʻonani Sunrise, Honu Maui’s Gift Store, Ipo Boutique, Island Status, Island Stylin Girl, Island Sun Gifts, Island Vapor, Kai Jewelry, Kīhei Kalama Self-Storage, Kipona Aloha Gift & Jewelry, Kontiki, Mahina, Making Waves Salon, Maui Aloha Souvenir, Maui Aloha Wear, Maui Envy, Maui Nani Pacifica, Maui Pearl, Maui Tattoo, Ocean Obsession Maui, PK Enterprises, Saila Carving, Seasteps, Sunkissed Wahine, Tickets for Less, The Love Shack Maui, Tutu’s Pantry, Y&J Gifts.