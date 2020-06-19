There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light east wind.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

