June 19, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 19, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 19, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light east wind.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov