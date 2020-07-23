Today marks 17 weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started for all passengers arriving in Hawaiʻi from out of state.

On Wednesday, 2,360 people arrived in Hawaiʻi aboard 26 trans-Pacific flights, including: 573 visitors, 784 returning residents, 137 individuals planning to relocate to the islands, 218 individuals who are exempt from quarantine, 207 military members, 175 individuals in transit to other locations, and 302 air crew members.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Here on Maui, there were 115 people who arrived on three trans-Pacific flights on Wednesday including: 35 visitors, 53 residents, six individuals planning to relocate to the islands, 2 passengers in transit to another location and 19 crew members.

During this same time last year approximately 35,000 passengers arrived in Hawaiʻi daily, including residents and visitors.

The table above shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation’s Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.