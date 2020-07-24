LIVE STREAM: Governor’s Briefing on Hurricane Douglas (1:30 p.m. Update)

July 24, 2020, 1:40 PM HST · Updated July 24, 1:50 PM
July 24, 2020 News Conference: Hurricane Douglas briefing. Joining me are • Mayor Michael Victorino, Maui County• Luke Meyers, administrator, Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency• John Bravender, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, National Weather Service• Veronica Verde, external affairs officer, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Hurricane WATCH Issued for Maui and Big Island (11 a.m. Update)
2020 Hurricane Season in Hawaiʻihttps://bit.ly/30MBtUn
Storm Prep and Kitshttps://bit.ly/3eXGy1p
Ige Issues Emergency Proclamation Ahead of Douglas: https://bit.ly/3hxIu2d
Mayor Victorino urges Maui to Prep for Potential Impacts: https://bit.ly/32QRPhz

Hurricane Douglas continues to move toward the Hawaiian Islands and should be expected to bring severe weather this weekend. Joining me this afternoon are, Mayor Michael Victorino, Luke Meyers, administrator, Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, John Bravender, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, National Weather Service and Veronica Verde, external affairs officer, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

