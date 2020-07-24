Q&A with Chris Brenchley Meteorologist in Charge at the Central Pacific Hurricane Center

July 24, 2020, 7:37 PM HST · Updated July 24, 7:37 PM
0 Comments
×

Q&A with Chris Brenchley Meteorologist in Charge at the Central Pacific Hurricane Center

SPONSORED VIDEO

The questions were answered as part of the 5 p.m. update for Friday, July 24, 2020.

Full details here: https://bit.ly/2CJTkDu

Hurricane WATCH Issued for Maui and Big Island (5 p.m. Update)
2020 Hurricane Season in Hawaiʻi
Storm Prep and Kits
Ige Issues Emergency Proclamation Ahead of Douglas
Mayor Victorino urges Maui to Prep for Potential Impacts

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing