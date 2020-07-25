• Hurricane Douglas Maintains Category 1 Strength (8 p.m. Update)

Mayor Michael Victorino is urging Maui County residents to shelter in place overnight and through Sunday due to Hurricane Douglas.

“Hurricane Douglas expects to pass dangerously close and possibly over Maui County,” Mayor Victorino said. “We have a triple threat of hazards, including damaging winds, flash flooding and dangerously high surf, especially along east facing shores. All residents should shelter in place and stay in their homes until the hurricane has passed.”

The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to work with County departments and agency partners in the Emergency Operations Center. County crews plan to assess damage and any additional safety concerns after the hurricane has passed.

“We continue to ask the public to stay indoors, stay informed and prepare for impacts from Hurricane Douglas,” MEMA Administrator Herman Andaya said.

Hurricane conditions are possible on Maui County late tonight and Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are also expected late tonight or Sunday.

Tropical storm winds are 60% probable for Kahului and Hana, and 45% probable for Lanai City.

Large swells from Douglas will produce hazardous and destructive surf along exposed coasts with storm surge 2–4 feet above normal tide near the center of the storm.

Rainfall of 5–10 inches is expected, with high amounts over elevated terrain.

Life threatening flash flooding and landslides are possible.

A flash flood watch is in effect for all islands Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. As of 8 p.m., Maui County remained under a Tropical Storm warning and a Hurricane Watch.