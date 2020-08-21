Man Serving Time for Greusome Mall Machete Attack, Named as Suspect in Deadly Inmate on Inmate AssaultAugust 21, 2020, 6:24 PM HST · Updated August 21, 6:24 PM Wendy Osher · 0 Comments
Kumulipo Sylva, the man accused of the “near decapitation” of Eduardo Alejandro “Alex” Cerezo with a machete at a mall bathroom on Maui in 2018, is now named as a suspect in a deadly inmate-on-inmate assault at the Hālawa Correctional Center on Oʻahu.
According to Public Safety officials, staff at Hālawa were alerted to a report of the assault at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety tells Maui Now that a 70-year-old inmate was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital following the incident, but was pronounced dead a short time later at 11:34 a.m.
Wednesday’s incident remains under criminal and administrative investigation.
Prosecutors in the earlier Maui case had sought a second degree murder conviction against Sylva, but the man was ultimately found guilty of a lesser manslaughter charge “based on extreme mental or emotional disturbance.” He is currently serving a 20-year prison term.
Information on the other inmate involved in Wednesday’s altercation was not released.