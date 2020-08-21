Man Serving Time for Greusome Mall Machete Attack, Named as Suspect in Deadly Inmate on Inmate Assault

August 21, 2020, 6:24 PM HST · Updated August 21, 6:24 PM
Wendy Osher · 0 Comments
×

Kumulipo Sylva at sentencing (1.24.20) PC: Wendy Osher.

Kumulipo Sylva, the man accused of the “near decapitation” of Eduardo Alejandro “Alex” Cerezo with a machete at a mall bathroom on Maui in 2018, is now named as a suspect in a deadly inmate-on-inmate assault at the Hālawa Correctional Center on Oʻahu.

According to Public Safety officials, staff at Hālawa were alerted to a report of the assault  at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety tells Maui Now that a 70-year-old inmate was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital following the incident, but was pronounced dead a short time later at 11:34 a.m.

Wednesday’s incident remains under criminal and administrative investigation.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Prosecutors in the earlier Maui case had sought a second degree murder conviction against Sylva, but the man was ultimately found guilty of a lesser manslaughter charge “based on extreme mental or emotional disturbance.”  He is currently serving a 20-year prison term.

Information on the other inmate involved in Wednesday’s altercation was not released.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served nearly 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

View Full Bio

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing