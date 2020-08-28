Third Maui Police Department Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Maui Police Department now has three employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Police say the three individuals work in positions that require limited public interaction and are currently in isolation.

The Maui Police Department was informed that a second employee, tested positive for COVID-19, at around 3:05 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. At about 5:45 p.m., a third employee reported testing positive for COVID-19 after seeking testing with their own physician.

Maui police say the Department continues with precautions to minimize the spread, and enhance the safety for its personnel and the community.

Precautions include sanitizing areas, testing, working with Department of Health on contact tracing and ensuring personnel follow the recommended guidelines, with regards to PPE and or quarantine.

“Rest assure Maui Police Department will continue to respond to cases and protect and serve the Maui Community safely. Remember to always wear your mask, wash your hands frequently and socially distance. If you are not feeling well, stay home,” the department said in a press release.

The department identified its first COVID-19 positive case on Thursday afternoon.

