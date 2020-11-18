Special Weather Statement issued November 18 at 3:22AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Scattered showers after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 80. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 65. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead