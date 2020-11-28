Molokaʻi residents with vouchers for gift certificates from the County of Maui, have another opportunity to pick them up next week.

The gift certificates for Friendly Market, Kualapuʻu Market and Misaki’s were sent to Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi residents who received COVID-19-related assistance through the County of Maui Hawaiʻi Emergency Laulima Partnership program.

Molokaʻi residents were scheduled for pickup on Nov. 24 and 25. Now, if they still have not redeemed their vouchers, they can bring them to the Maui County Building in Kaunakakai from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30. This is the last day for pickup.

Call (808) 868-6750 or (808) 270-1795 for more information.

Pickup for Lānaʻi residents is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the Lānaʻi Council Office.