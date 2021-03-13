A A A

With a flash flood watch remaining in effect for all islands until 6 p.m. today, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is reporting the following

Park closures:

Kanahā Beach Park closed due to flooding.

closed due to flooding. Baldwin Beach Park closed due to flooding.

closed due to flooding. Hālawa Park on Molokaʻi is closed due to a landslide that damaged a waterline.

Intermittent closures may occur at all County pools based on thunder, lightning and visibility protocols.

The Maui Police Department is reporting the following roadway conditions:

Piʻilani Highway at Pahihi Gulch on the south flank of Haleakalā: Road is washed out (as of 3:55 p.m.) There is no bridge at this location, just a dirt road at the gulch crossing.

on the south flank of Haleakalā: Road is washed out (as of 3:55 p.m.) There is no bridge at this location, just a dirt road at the gulch crossing. Piʻilani Highway at Nuʻu Gulch on the south flank of Haleakalā: There’s a culvert and a concrete ford at this crossing. Portions of the concrete and asphalt pavements have washed away. The condition of the culvert is unknown at this time, (as of 3:55 p.m.)

on the south flank of Haleakalā: There’s a culvert and a concrete ford at this crossing. Portions of the concrete and asphalt pavements have washed away. The condition of the culvert is unknown at this time, (as of 3:55 p.m.) Molokaʻi, Kamehameha V Highway : There was minimal to light water flowing on sections of the highway at Mile 6.5, 10.4, 12.5 and 16 (as of 1:10 p.m.)

: There was minimal to light water flowing on sections of the highway at Mile 6.5, 10.4, 12.5 and 16 (as of 1:10 p.m.) Kanakanui Road in South Maui: closed due to flooding (as of 1:10 p.m.)

in South Maui: closed due to flooding (as of 1:10 p.m.) Līloa Drive in South Maui: closed due to flooding (as of 1:10 p.m.)

in South Maui: closed due to flooding (as of 1:10 p.m.) Polo Beach “White Rock” in South Maui: closed due to mud and debris on the road (as of 1:10 p.m.)

in South Maui: closed due to mud and debris on the road (as of 1:10 p.m.) Mākena Road near Big Beach in South Maui: flooding, but passable (as of 1:10 p.m.)

near Big Beach in South Maui: flooding, but passable (as of 1:10 p.m.) Hāna/Haleakalā Highway intersection: Power problems affecting traffic signs (as of 1:02 p.m.)

intersection: Power problems affecting traffic signs (as of 1:02 p.m.) Maui Veterans Highway at Hoʻokele Street and Hansen Road: Power problems affecting traffic signs (as of 1:02 p.m.)

at Hoʻokele Street and Hansen Road: Power problems affecting traffic signs (as of 1:02 p.m.) Piʻilani Highway between mile markers 29-31: closed while Maui County crews clear debris and clean up roadway (as of 1:02 p.m.)

between mile markers 29-31: closed while Maui County crews clear debris and clean up roadway (as of 1:02 p.m.) Kauhikoa Road in Haʻikū : Downed tree blocking area near 705 address (as of 12:47 p.m.)

: Downed tree blocking area near 705 address (as of 12:47 p.m.) Lelekea Stream to Upper Kanaio Road: road closed (as of 12:47 p.m.)

Additional traffic issues were reported earlier today here.

Kahului flooding (3.13.21) at Puʻunēnē. PC: Maika’i Kama.

Flooding along Haleakalā Highway makai of Firebreak Road earlier today. The flooding has since subsided. Video: Hawaiʻi DOT.

Flooding earlier this morning along Kula Highway in ʻUlupalakua. Video: Hawaiʻi DOT.