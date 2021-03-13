Maui News
Maui Parks and Roadway Closure Update
March 13, 2021, 3:32 PM HST
* Updated March 13, 5:05 PM
With a flash flood watch remaining in effect for all islands until 6 p.m. today, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is reporting the following
Park closures:
- Kanahā Beach Park closed due to flooding.
- Baldwin Beach Park closed due to flooding.
- Hālawa Park on Molokaʻi is closed due to a landslide that damaged a waterline.
Intermittent closures may occur at all County pools based on thunder, lightning and visibility protocols.
The Maui Police Department is reporting the following roadway conditions:
- Piʻilani Highway at Pahihi Gulch on the south flank of Haleakalā: Road is washed out (as of 3:55 p.m.) There is no bridge at this location, just a dirt road at the gulch crossing.
- Piʻilani Highway at Nuʻu Gulch on the south flank of Haleakalā: There’s a culvert and a concrete ford at this crossing. Portions of the concrete and asphalt pavements have washed away. The condition of the culvert is unknown at this time, (as of 3:55 p.m.)
- Molokaʻi, Kamehameha V Highway: There was minimal to light water flowing on sections of the highway at Mile 6.5, 10.4, 12.5 and 16 (as of 1:10 p.m.)
- Kanakanui Road in South Maui: closed due to flooding (as of 1:10 p.m.)
- Līloa Drive in South Maui: closed due to flooding (as of 1:10 p.m.)
- Polo Beach “White Rock” in South Maui: closed due to mud and debris on the road (as of 1:10 p.m.)
- Mākena Road near Big Beach in South Maui: flooding, but passable (as of 1:10 p.m.)
- Hāna/Haleakalā Highway intersection: Power problems affecting traffic signs (as of 1:02 p.m.)
- Maui Veterans Highway at Hoʻokele Street and Hansen Road: Power problems affecting traffic signs (as of 1:02 p.m.)
- Piʻilani Highway between mile markers 29-31: closed while Maui County crews clear debris and clean up roadway (as of 1:02 p.m.)
- Kauhikoa Road in Haʻikū: Downed tree blocking area near 705 address (as of 12:47 p.m.)
- Lelekea Stream to Upper Kanaio Road: road closed (as of 12:47 p.m.)
Additional traffic issues were reported earlier today here.
