Maui Mayor Dispels Rumors Relating to High School Graduation

March 25, 2021, 7:09 AM HST
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino released a statement on high school graduation rumors last night. He said rumors circulating on social media and elsewhere alleging the County of Maui would prohibit parents from attending high school graduation ceremonies planned at War Memorial Stadium, are inaccurate.

According to the mayor, his office fielded multiple calls and emails yesterday expressing concerns over the rumors.

The Mayor says he’ll be meeting with school administrators to discuss health and safety protocols for high school graduation events; and will announce detailed information and guidance for students and families shortly after that meeting.  

In February, the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education released guidelines to allow for limited, in-person school commencement and transition ceremonies that ensure the health and safety of students, staff and families. The list of DOE guidelines (dated Feb. 25, 2021) can be viewed here.

