West Side

Today: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a north northeast wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Dry and breezy trade wind conditions are expected through the weekend and into early next week. The best chance for showers will be through the overnight and early morning periods over windward and mauka locations.

Discussion

Guidance remains in good agreement and depicts the subtropical ridge strengthening to the north over the weekend. This combined with rising upper heights and drier air moving in will support more of a suppressed and stable environment. Any showers that do development will favor windward and mauka areas, leaving little hope for reaching our parched leeward areas where drought conditions continue. The exception will be over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, where isolated afternoon showers are possible each day. Similar conditions will carry into next week.

Aviation

High pressure north of the islands will allow for moderate to breezy trades to persist trough the remainder of this morning and into the afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers will mainly affect windward coasts and slopes and bring brief periods of MVFR ceilings and visibility. Isolated showers elsewhere.

AIRMET TANGO remains in effect below 8000 ft over and immediately south thru west of mountains for tempo moderate turbulence.

AIRMET SIERRA has been issued for north thru east sections of the Big Island above 2000 feet due mountain obscuration from low clouds and showers.

Marine

High pressure far northeast of the state will slowly drift eastward and build into the weekend. Trade winds will gradually strengthen through the weekend. Widespread strong trades are expected over most Hawaiian waters by Sunday. The Small Craft Advisory (SCA) was expanded this morning to include most eastern Hawaiian waters and channels. This SCA will likely be expanded in coverage this weekend due to increasing trade winds.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small today, then trend up through the weekend in response to strengthening trades locally and upstream of the Hawaiian Islands.

Southerly swell activity will remain rather low for this time of the year with just background swells expected from the south and southeast. Nearly flat conditions will continue for north and west facing shores into early next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

