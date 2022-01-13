Maui Police Department launches Multi-Cultural Advisory Counsel
The Maui Police Department has launched its new Multi-Cultural Advisory Counsel or MMAC. This collaborative group is comprised of various community members representing diverse groups within the community alongside MPD personnel.
The goal of MMAC is to build bridges of communication, understanding, trust, and transparency between the community and the department.
Members of the MMAC and the communities they represent include:
Co-Chairs:
- Chuck Spence (representing the LGBTQ community)
- MPD Chief John Pelletier
Co-Vice Chairs:
- Keisa Liu (representing Police and Community Relations, Unsheltered)
- MPD Deputy Chief Charles Hank
Secretary
- Kimberlyn Scott (representing Missing Persons, Victim’s Advocate, and Mental Health Liaison)
Other members are:
- MPD Sergeant Christina Bonacorsi,
- Alexa Dudoit (Moloka’i Representative, Women’s Rights, and Domestic Violence)
- Kaleikoa Ka’eo (Hawaiian Community, Education)
- Ke’eaumoku Kapu (‘Aha Moku O Maui, Hui Mālama, Nā Aikāne O Maui)
- Deb Lynch (Unsheltered, A Cup of Cold Water)
- Maya Marquez (ACLU Smart Justice Advocate, Incarcerated Women and Youth, BLM)
- Alana Pico, MPD information and education specialist
Chief Pelletier presented the concept of this Counsel during his interview process with the Maui Police Commission. The administration determined the counsel was a high priority and reached out to the community to form the group as an added effort towards transparency and trust of MPD.
The counsel was created and convened within the first three weeks of MPD’s new administration. The department notes that the Counsel is in the formative stage, and as such, additional members will be added to provide a broad spectrum of the diverse community in the future.
For more information, email [email protected]