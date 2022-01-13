Maui News

Maui Police Department launches Multi-Cultural Advisory Counsel

January 13, 2022, 5:55 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kimberlyn Scott embraces MPD Deputy Chief Charles Hank during the chiefʻs swearing in ceremony on Dec. 15, 2021. PC: by Wendy Osher

The Maui Police Department has launched its new Multi-Cultural Advisory Counsel or MMAC. This collaborative group is comprised of various community members representing diverse groups within the community alongside MPD personnel.

The goal of MMAC is to build bridges of communication, understanding, trust, and transparency between the community and the department.  

Members of the MMAC and the communities they represent include:

Co-Chairs:

  • Chuck Spence (representing the LGBTQ community)
  • MPD Chief John Pelletier

Co-Vice Chairs:

Secretary

  • Kimberlyn Scott (representing Missing Persons, Victim’s Advocate, and Mental Health Liaison)

Other members are:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Chief Pelletier presented the concept of this Counsel during his interview process with the Maui Police Commission.  The administration determined the counsel was a high priority and reached out to the community to form the group as an added effort towards transparency and trust of MPD.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The counsel was created and convened within the first three weeks of MPD’s new administration. The department notes that the Counsel is in the formative stage, and as such, additional members will be added to provide a broad spectrum of the diverse community in the future.

For more information, email [email protected]

Kimberlyn Scott (left) with MPD Deputy Chief Charles Hank during the chiefʻs swearing in ceremony on Dec. 15, 2021. PC: by Wendy Osher
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Cruise ship arrives at Kahului Harbor, first with passengers to disembark in 22 months 2‘A lot of interest’ in proposed 25-mile West Maui bike, foot trail 3Jan. 12, 2022 COVID-19 Update: 3,512 new cases in Hawaiʻi 4Hospice Maui Grieving Loss of CEO 5More than half of Maui homes sold at or above list price, with 33% cash deals 6DLNR Aerial assessment of Molokaʻi axis deer illustrates extent of overpopulation