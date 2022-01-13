Kimberlyn Scott embraces MPD Deputy Chief Charles Hank during the chiefʻs swearing in ceremony on Dec. 15, 2021. PC: by Wendy Osher

The Maui Police Department has launched its new Multi-Cultural Advisory Counsel or MMAC. This collaborative group is comprised of various community members representing diverse groups within the community alongside MPD personnel.

The goal of MMAC is to build bridges of communication, understanding, trust, and transparency between the community and the department.

Members of the MMAC and the communities they represent include:

Co-Chairs:

Chuck Spence (representing the LGBTQ community)

MPD Chief John Pelletier

Co-Vice Chairs:

Secretary

Kimberlyn Scott (representing Missing Persons, Victim’s Advocate, and Mental Health Liaison)

Other members are:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Chief Pelletier presented the concept of this Counsel during his interview process with the Maui Police Commission. The administration determined the counsel was a high priority and reached out to the community to form the group as an added effort towards transparency and trust of MPD.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The counsel was created and convened within the first three weeks of MPD’s new administration. The department notes that the Counsel is in the formative stage, and as such, additional members will be added to provide a broad spectrum of the diverse community in the future.

For more information, email [email protected]