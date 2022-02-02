The Boys and Girls Clubs of Maui hosts a “Calling the Shots” COVID-19 vaccine event on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. next to the Central Clubhouse on Kanaloa Avenue in Kahului.

The event offers vaccine information and access, as well as answers from medical professionals.

The one stop resource center will offer the following to those in in attendance:

A bento

Māmaki provided by Kanu Ka ʻIke

First aid kits and thermometers

At-Home COVID-19 test kit provided by Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center.

*One test per kit, and one kit per person. Must be present to receive. While supplies last.

To attend the event, register online here: https://forms.gle/2WudoNKhRUUPs6Ez9