Road Closure- Central Maui

Posted on: 5:07 a.m. Feb. 13, 2022

Piʻilani Highway at North Kīhei Road is closed in the north bound direction; and Maui Veterans Highway at Kamaʻāina Road (near the Maui Humane Society) is closed in the south bound direction.

The closure went into effect at 5:07 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, and there is no estimated time on when the area will be reopened for traffic.