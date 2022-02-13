Maui News
Road Closure- Central Maui
Road closure notice – Central Maui
Posted on: 5:07 a.m. Feb. 13, 2022
Piʻilani Highway at North Kīhei Road is closed in the north bound direction; and Maui Veterans Highway at Kamaʻāina Road (near the Maui Humane Society) is closed in the south bound direction.
The closure went into effect at 5:07 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, and there is no estimated time on when the area will be reopened for traffic.
