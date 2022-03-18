Maui News

ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu society to honor Queen

March 18, 2022, 6:12 AM HST
The statue of Kaʻahumanu Aliʻi stands with lei at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Thursday, the anniversary of her March 17, 1768, birthday. Celebratory protocol by ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu takes place at 6 p.m. Friday.

Members of the benevolent society, ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu, Chapter IV out of Wailuku, Maui will conduct protocol tonight in honor of Queen Kaʻahumanu in celebration of her 254th birthday.

The 99-year-old society will offer chant, prayer, and song as part of the festivities, with protocol to start at 6 p.m. at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

Festivities at center stage include a lei draping at Queen Ka‘ahumanu’s statue, followed by a Kama‘āina Nights concert at 6:30 p.m. with Paula Fuga.

Queen Ka‘ahumanu was born on March 17, 1768 in Hāna, Maui. She was a beloved Kuhina Nui, sharing equal power as a monarch with her stepsons, Kamehameha II and Kamehameha III.  The Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Kahului was named in her honor, and this year celebrates 50 years.

Participating members of the ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu will wear the group’s signature regalia of black attire and gold feather lei.

The 96-member Wailuku chapter celebrates it’s centennial in June of next year. The statewide organization was founded in 1864 originally to provide care giving and dignified burials for indigent native women. Today the society welcomes Hawaiian women 18 years and older to promote the native language and culture.

Officers of the ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu Chapter IV Wailuku will preside over ceremonies to honor Kaʻahumanu Aliʻi starting 6 p.m. Friday at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. The 2022-23 officers include — (counterclockwise from right) Treasurer Leilani Muller, President Carol Lee Kamekona, Vice President Piʻilani Akana and Secretary Kekoa Enomoto — are pictured with outgoing Secretary Kehau Luʻuwai at their Jan. 8 induction at Pāʻia School. PC: ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu:

