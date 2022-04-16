Ron Kualaʻau and John Cruz are among the entertainers at the Maui event.

Grammy winner John Cruz and several other Hawaiʻi entertainers are scheduled to perform at a celebration of music on Maui at the 3rd annual Make Music Hawaiʻi on April 23. The “Mele Maui” event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Maui Ocean Center.

Nalani Jenkins, founder of Make Music Hawaiʻi, said the event was founded in 1982 in France to demonstrate the power of music by featuring outdoor concerts, performances, jam sessions, and other musical experiences.

The celebration is observed on the same day in more than 1,000 cities and more than 120 countries.

For those unable to be at the event, the entertainment will be streamed live for free on Make Music Hawaiʻi’s Facebook page and on the KPOA website.

Brook Lee and KPOA’s Shane “Hawaiian Home Boy “ Kahalehau.

Hosting the Maui Ocean Center show will be KPOA’s morning show host Shane “Hawaiian Home Boy” Kahalehau; Brook Lee, Hawaiʻi’s Miss Universe and executive producer of KHON’s Modern Wahine Hawaiʻi; and Lanai Tabura, host of the Apple podcast, “It’s a Hawaiʻi Thing.”

A separate Make Music Hawaiʻi concert, called “Mele Molokaʻi,” is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hiro’s ʻOhana Grill at the Hotel Molokaʻi.

Make Music Hawaiʻi events were made possible in part by a grant from the Maui Office of Economic Development, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, and a partnership with Pacific Media Group.

On Maui, the performances include Kamehameha Middle School ʻUkulele Ensemble at 10 a.m., Make Maui Day alumnus Serene Gunnerson at 10:30 a.m., Waiolohia at 11 a.m., Kaulike Pescaia Trio at 12 p.m., Jordan Soon at 12:30 p.m., Lipoa at 1 p.m., Ron Kualaʻau at 1:30 p.m. and John Cruz at 2 p.m.

Make Music Maui said the cost is “park general kamaʻāina admission,” and there is a free kamaʻāina parking area a couple of blocks away from the Maui Ocean Center.

On Molokaʻi, performances include the Patrick Hiro Trio at 1 p.m., Adrien Canecia at 1:30 p.m., Vince and Melia at 2 p.m., and Victor Patron & Friends Steel Guitar at 2:40 p.m.

For more information, go to makemusichawaii.org.