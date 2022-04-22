Artists and designers on Maui created works of art from trash and recycled materials. Photo Courtesy: Mālama Maui Nui

The Art of Trash exhibition and Trashion Show, which feature the reimagination of previously used materials, opens today at MalamaMauiNui.org/ArtOfTrash.

All art and fashion pieces are original work made from recycled and/or reused material by dozens of artists and designers from all over Maui Nui.

Artist Jacob Danish said: “How do I create something with deeper meaning and impact? How do I get the message of beauty, repair and healing across using simple, common, broken materials? These are the questions that are driving my creations.”

The juried exhibition and show are hosted by Mālama Maui Nui and sponsored by the County of Maui’s Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division.

The Jurors’ Choice Awards are based on the transformation of material, good craftsmanship and overall creativity.

The pieces were photographed and compiled into a gorgeous magazine that is digitally available for viewing online. The magazine also is available to purchase.

The public can vote for their favorite pieces for the Community Choice Awards. Participants automatically will be entered into a drawing for a free Art of Trash T-shirt and poster. Community Choice Award winners will be published in May.

