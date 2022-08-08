Maui News

Parking structure and security upgrades at Hoapili Hale, Maui’s Second Circuit Court

August 8, 2022, 8:14 AM HST
* Updated August 8, 8:15 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hoapili Hale. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Second Circuit Court recently completed an extensive renovation of the parking structure and entry area of Hoapili Hale, including the addition of needed security upgrades.  

Beginning Aug. 15, there will be no public parking in the court’s parking structure. Parking is available at the Wells Street Park near the courthouse. In addition, Da Bee, the county’s free shuttle service, has become a popular alternative to driving to the courthouse. ADA-accessible parking stalls are available at the State Office Building next door.   

The entrance to the courthouse has also undergone renovation, including relocation of the security screening station and beautification of the lobby area, now featuring etched glass doors and walls.  

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation during the renovation,” said Sandy Kozaki, Second Circuit Chief Court Administrator.   

“Mahalo to the Hawaiʻi State Legislature for generously funding our security projects,” said Second Circuit Chief Judge Peter T. Cahill. “We are thankful for their support which enables us to provide a safer and more comfortable experience for court users and staff.”  

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Cat Cafe Maui Where Guests Can Make Feline Friends Or Adopt A Cat For Home 2Bill To Allow People To Sleep In Their Vehicles In Maui County Parking Lots Advances 3Mayor Proposes To Buy Former ʻiao Lodge And Land From Nature Conservancy For 1 5m 4Maui Ban On Non Mineral Sunscreen Goes Into Effect On Oct 1 5Maui Disposable Bodyboard Ban Takes Effect On Tuesday 6Maui Paddling Kupuna Crews To Compete In New 75 And Older Division In British Isles