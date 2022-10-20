For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Oct. 20-26, find our comprehensive listing here. This expanded listing also includes upcoming Halloween events.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Featured by The Kennedy Center and Smithsonian Museum, the Grammy-nominated Alphabet Rockers are coming to Maui Friday for a free family concert.

Free family concert, Friday

Hip-hop children’s music collective Alphabet Rockets presents a free family concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Oct. 21, at 5:30 p.m. from their Grammy-nominated albums.

The songs inspire kids and families to stand up to hate and be their brave and beautiful selves. Diverse audiences love the contemporary sound and positive messages ‒ shaping a more equitable world through hip-hop music and dance.

Alphabet Rockers have been featured by The Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture, SXSW, Lollapalooza and festivals around the country, in addition to touring more than 50 schools each year. Their performances, media and artistry include a diverse line-up of artists, including DJ Roza Do, choreographer Samara Atkins, youth artists Kali de Jesus, Maya Fleming and Tommy Shepherd III, and dancers Arayah Fleming and Marj Ortiz. In 2022, Alphabet Rockers published “You Are Not Alone,” an empathetic and inclusive picture book for children. This fall they released their 5th studio album, “The Movement,” with immediate national attention from NPR’s Weekend Edition. The Movement is a family album with “intergenerational appeal” centering on justice and the community.

FREE admission with online registration only. All seating is general admission/no reserved seats. Must register at MauiArts.org. For groups of more than six tickets, call the Box Office at 808-242-7469 so that they can assist you with your ticket order. For more information, go to mauiarts.org.

Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Saturday

Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.

Johnson-Reyes became an internet sensation with her viral video, “Nail Salon.” That same year she joined the cast of, MADtv as a series regular, which spawned another internet sensation, “Bon Qui Qui.” This original character, a disgruntled fast food employee with no filter, has been enjoyed, viewed and replicated by over 65 million people worldwide. She has 3.5 million views on YouTube alone.

In June 2009, Anjelah recorded her first one-hour special for Comedy Central and Warner Bros. Records titled, “That’s How We Do It.” Her second one-hour special, “The Homecoming Show,” aired on NUVOtv in July of 2013 and is currently available on Netflix. In 2014, Anjelah recorded her third hour special, “Not Fancy,” which is a Netflix original, and is currently available for streaming. In 2017, she filmed her fourth hour special, “Mahalo & Goodnight “ in Honolulu. It premiered on Epix and is now available for streaming on Hulu.

She is currently working on her fifth special. Anjelah has starred in such films as Our Family Wedding, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, Enough Said, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone and the film Mom’s Night Out which not only features Anjelah but also her husband, musician Manwell Reyes of the musical duo Panda$.

Here’s a YouTube clip from her last performance in Hawaiʻi.

All sales are online only at mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales. Box Office hours for ticketing inquiries via email and phone 808-242-7469 are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lambert & Ortiz at Las Pinatas

Singer-keyboardist Louise Lambert and Jose Ortiz perform at a dinner show at Las Pinatas at 395 Dairy Road Sunday, Oct. 23. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m. Ortiz performs on percussions, with a blues and jazz beat. For more information including tickets, go to backlitbuddhastudios.com/shows.

Nā Leo Pilimehana Pops Concert

Tickets are now available for performances of the Maui Pops Orchestra, with 23-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winners Nā Leo Pilimehana, on Dec. 4, Sunday, at 3 p.m. at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The “Holiday Pops” concert is the first performance in the season scheduled by the Maui Pops Orchestra. Under the baton of Music Director James Durham, the Maui Pops Orchestra will perform some of the most loved songs by Nā Leo Pilimehana as well as many holiday favorites. Dancers from award-winning Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi will add a special island flavor to the program. A 10% discount is applied to the purchase of season tickets for all four concerts. Donations to the nonprofit Orchestra are being matched up to $30,000 through Oct. 31.

The photography exhibit “Infinite Night” ends Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Schaefer International Gallery. The ‘A’e plant at Haleakala is featured in this photograph.

Night skies exhibit at Schaefer

New York-based photographer Stan Honda’s “Infinite Night” is on display at Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center through Oct. 22.

“I call them night sky landscapes,” said Honda. “At night you actually can see where the earth is in the solar system and our universe and where it’s going on this big voyage. I think people like the pictures because there is a much more human perspective.”

The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Honda’s solo exhibit features works from his residency at Haleakalā National Park and other works from his national park night skies project, including the Grand Canyon and the Petrified Forest. Here’s a link to Honda talking about his works.

Maui Sugar Museum

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 and under. For more information including festival tickets, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

Maui Mall Village “Halloween Skele-bration”

Maui Mall Village’s annual Halloween Skele-bration is back on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.

The event features a keiki & ‘ohana costume contest and trick-or-treating for children of all ages. Trick-or-treating will take place at participating Maui Mall Village merchants between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., while supplies last.

Registration for the costume contest starts at 4 p.m. The family-friendly competition is open to keiki ages 0-12 and their ‘ohana and will begin at 5 p.m. at Center Court.

This year’s categories include keiki ages up to 3, keiki 4 to 8, keiki ages 9-12, and ‘Ohana Costumes with a combination of family and keiki costumes. The contest is limited up to 6 family members per entry. Participation is limited to 50 entries per category. Keiki & ʻOhana winners will receive prizes from select Maui Mall Village merchants for first, second, and third place in different age groups as well as an ‘ohana category. Family and friends are encouraged to come dressed in their best Halloween costumes, dance to spooky songs and make memories by taking selfies at a special Halloween-themed photo station.

Halloween Drive-Thru Adventure at Keōpūolani Park

Keōpūolani Halloween Drive-Through. (10.31.20) PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui will again host a scary but fun Halloween Drive-Thru Adventurefrom 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Keōpūolani Regional Park, Mayor Michael Victorino announced today. No reservations are needed, just drive up and enjoy the fun, according to the announcement.

Event highlights include Maui Classic Cruisers’ vintage car showcase, LahainaTown Action Committee’s popular Mystery Maze, and a Pumpkin Patch. Generous treat stations will be staffed by volunteers from the County of Maui and community partners.

Enter the Halloween Drive-Thru Adventure by making a right turn onto Keopuolani Parkway from Wahinepiʻo Avenue. A Keiki Buckle-up Area will be available for families with babies and young children so youngsters can get safely get back into their car seats and boosters before exiting onto Kanaloa Avenue.

Holo Holo Halloween at the QKC

An evening of candy, a costume contest, prizes and more occurs at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center as part of the shopping center’s Holo Holo Halloween event. The event takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. Costume contest winners will receive a Fun Factory Gift Card, A $25 cashier’s check sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, and of course, more goodies, Children ages up to 13 are able to enter the contest. Be sure to Pre-register here.

WAILUKU

Rocky Horror Show, weekend

The musical The Rocky Horror Show, featuring the multi-talented Eric Gilliom as Frank N. Furter, continues its run at the Iao Theater Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23, both at 7:30 p.m. then on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. It continues on weekends through Oct. 30. The last performance occurs Halloween on a Monday, Oct. 31.

It’s a role the multi-talented Gilliom is reprising after his first still-talked-about performances at the theatre about 30 years ago. Gilliom who has acted and sung on Broadway, also performed the role of Frank N. Furter, to thousands of people at an outdoor stage at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The director of the Iao Theater show is Kalani Whitford. Besides Gilliom, members of the cast include Deborah Vial as Trixie/Magenta, Jesse Rocetes as Brad, Amber Fiedler as Janet, Will Shaggai Bunkley as Riff Raff, Nicole Heinlein as Columbia, Barron Burton as Eddie, Nathan Erlich as “Rocky,” Tim Wolfe as the narrator, and Dale Button as Dr. Everett V. Scott. The musical director is Robert E. Wills, founder and music director emeritus of the Maui Chamber Orchestra.

Audience participation bags will be for sale. Do not bring your own props, food or drinks. The show runs for 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. To purchase tickets, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Ono Grimes Band, Friday

Singer-Songwriter Steve Grimes plays many of his original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m.

Grimes, a luthier, said he writes songs the same way he builds guitars — “slowly and meticulously” with the intent of achieving the right tone. He songs cover a wide swaths of genres that make up “the gumbo of my life…” His website is grimestunes.com. Check out his song, After The Rain. For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com/tickets or call John, 808-250-9555.

Animation in Japan’s culture

University of Hawaiʻi professor Jayson Chun will be speaking about “Japan Cool: Animation and the Rise of J-Culture” at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1:30 p.m. The talk will be also available via soon. To register, call 808-244-6862. The NVMC’s mission is to ignite the potential in people by inspiring them to find the hero in themselves through the legacy of the Nisei Veterans. The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center is a non-profit organization that aspires to a world where people act selflessly for the greater good. NVMC owns and manages an intergenerational campus on Go For Broke Place in Kahului that serves as a home for Kansha Preschool, Maui Adult Day Care Center’s Oceanview facility, the Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center and the NVMC Education Center. Admission is free, but reservations are required. To learn more, visit www.nvmc.org.

Maui Onstage Season Tickets

Maui Onstage Season Tickets are on sale through Oct. 31, 2022. Shows not included in the season package are “What Happened After Once Upon a Time,” “Nutcracker Sweets,” in collaboration Momentum Dance Maui, and “The Rainbow Fish Musical,” a youth production. For ticket purchases and more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam and Rick sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila, including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz, plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. The performance, including a history of the lap steel guitar, is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Hui Heleui: Nightmare on Mahalani Street!

Hui No Ke Ola Pono hosts a Halloween-themed family-friendly health fair “Hui Heleui: Nightmare on Mahalani Street!” on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the J Walter Cameron Center located at 95 Mahalani Street.

Hui Heleui: Nightmare on Mahalani Street!

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite character and bring the ʻohana for a fun-filled night at this health and resource fair.

Keiki will be able to trick or treat with community vendors and fill out their stamp cards to be entered to win raffle prizes. There will be vendors, music, a haunted house and more.

Hui No Ke Ola Pono will be offering free dental treatment for keiki. Free dental treatment includes a screening and cleaning. To participate, fill out a registration form online at: https://forms.gle/SAMqB1hNcUBkdG5cA

The pre-registration form for the dental clinic will close on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Walk-in registrations are welcome. Each child who participates at the dental clinic will have a chance to win an electric scooter, tablet, or gift card.

Due to limited parking, organizers will only be offering parking at the J. Walter Cameron Center for event staff, volunteers, vendors, and handicapped event attendees. Parking will be at Maui Lani Shopping Center and free shuttle transportation will be provided to the event by MEO Transportation.

Event registration is available via eventbrite.com.

The 2nd Annual Keiki Halloween Festival takes place at the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku.

Keiki Halloween Festival at Imua

Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden is holding the 2nd Annual Keiki Halloween Festival, with a keiki costume contest, entertainment by Uncle Wayne and the Howling Dog Band, miniature horses, and food trucks. The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-8 p.m. For online registration, including a fee per family, go to imuagarden.org/halloween.

Bailey House Museum tours

On the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, the Bailey House Museum includes pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. It contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. The museum, including gift shop at 2375A Main Street, is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, including price of admission and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

KĪHEI

Hearts of Aloha fundraiser

The multi-talented Dayan Kai is holding a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Kihei Wailea’s “Hearts of Aloha” at the ProArts Playhouse Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Club members are involved in a number of public service projects, including food drives for the Food Bank and providing small appliances to the Kihei Youth Center. Kai has performed music for “Ulalena” and served as the musical director and multi-instrumentalist for “Burnin’ Love,” an Elvis Presley tribute show and top tourist attraction on Maui. Since the show ended in 2018, he has toured as a solo artist and also collaborated with Keith Greeninger. He also toured Australia with Melissa Crabtree. His website is dayankai.com For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Micah Sherman improv

Coming up fast is a show by Micah Sherman who has performed with Second City out of Chicago. He’s directing the Maui Improv Players on a “spot live show” at the ProArts Playhouse on Oct. 30, Sunday, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Earlier, on Oct. 27, 29, 29, he’s conducting a workshop on on improvisation at Heritage Hall in Paia from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information about the workshop, inquire at [email protected] To attend the Oct. 30 live performance, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The band Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. The band plays a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Oct. 21, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Skull Fest, Saturday

Live local punk rock bands headlined by The Lamonts perform at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Saturday, Oct. 22, at a benefit for the Paia Youth and Cultural Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the first band starting at 7 p.m. and headliners going on at 10:30 p.m. The entertainment continues through 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Oct.22, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Oct. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Robles in Kīhei

Natalie Robles performs a variety of soulful songs at the Tiki Lounge Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m and What Ales You Wednesday, Oct. 26. From 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com and whatalesyoukihei.com.

In Between at Gilligan’s

Live music and dancing occurs with the group In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Magic Show, Gilligan’s

Brenton Keith presents a live magic show at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m. Keith sometimes has special guest Cirque Jolie. Reservations recommended. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Kanekoa is on a U.S. mainland tour but will be performing at Nalus on Oct. 29.

Kanekoa’s tour returns Oct. 29

The ‘ukulele-powered band Kanekoa continues its “Return To Coconut Sky” tour on the U.S. continent, entertaining at The Sofia in Sacramento Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m.; Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley Friday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m.; then back to Nalu’s South Shore Grill on Maui on Oct. 29, Saturday, at 6 p.m. Check out their tour schedule in November at kanekoa.live

LAHAINA

Friday Night Is Art Night

The popular Friday Night Is Art Night is back in Lahaina Town with more than 20 participating galleries. Meet the artists, view new art work, and enjoy live music. There’s also a 20-minute Candle Lit Tour at Baldwin Home Museum from 5 to 8 p.m. Reservations are required. For more information including the fee, go to lahainarestoration.org

Teri Garrison, Thursday

Singer-songwriter Teri Garrison performs at the Hungry Coyote at 840 Wainee Street Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. The restaurant serves “Mexican Gourmet Cuisine.” For more information, including reserving tables or ordering take-out or delivery, go to hungrycoyote808.com.

The House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castellanos perform classic rock and blues on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Thursday, Oct. 20, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The House Shakers are members of the Mick Fleetwood Blues Band and include Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Uyetake at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Oct. 20, and Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. He recently performed at a tribute concert to Jimi Hendrix in Pāʻia.

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free ʻukulele lessons are being provided at the center stage at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of this popular Hawaiian musical instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304

Gretchen Rhodes

Gretchen Rhodes, House Shakers, Friday

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers perform at Fleetwood’s Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. At the same time, Levi Poasa performs island-influenced music on the rooftop stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Jason Arcilla

Jason Arcilla, Saturday

Island singer-songwriter Jason Arcilla performs R&B and reggae with an island rock influenced vibe at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. He has released three EPs. His website is at jasonarcilla.com Check out him singing “Love & Reggae” on YouTube. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Rhodes & The Pool Party

Gretchen Rhodes and The Pool Party perform soulful blues and rock at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She has toured with Dave Mason and performed with Steven Tyler. On a separate stage, island songwriter Jason Arcilla performs his R&B and reggae with island influence. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Poasa, Santana, Monday

The Levi Poasa Band performs reggae and island rock music at Fleetwood’s Monday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m. At the same time on a separate stage is Brian Santana performs solo blues and classic rock. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Will Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz plays solo acoustic, blues, rock and soul at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Born down South, Hartz sings bluesy-sweet soul, with a southern twang. He can play it loud or keep it smooth. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Rose O’Leary at Fleetwoods

Singer-keyboardist Rose O’Leary performs at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Her songs are upbeat and light-hearted. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour, and the Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

Free ʻukulele lessons, Thursday

Free ʻukulele lessons take place at the center stage of the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m. Learn to play this Hawaiian instrument with your friends and family. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 20, 21, and 22, and next week Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25 and 26, from 10 p.m For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Art fair, weekend

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Alexei Antonov — Mirrors Of Reality. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304

Quick, Wilson, Monday

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Oct. 24, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video, “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Joel Katz at Māla

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

Halloween at the Lahaina Cannery

Lahaina Canneryʻs annual Spooktacular Halloween happens on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3-6 p.m.

The free, family friendly event will feature a Brenton and His Bag-O-Tricks Magic strolling through the Cannery, balloon twisting, keiki crafts, trick-or-treating, and be sure to lookout for Cruella De Vil to take photos.

Both keiki and families are encouraged to enter in the annual costume contest with prizes awarded to each age category of 0-2, 3-5, 6-10 and family. A grand prize of two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines will be awarded to an overall winner.

Registration for the costume contest is from 3-4 p.m. Visit LahainaCannery.com for a full schedule of events.

Keiki Halloween Parade on Front Street

The annual keiki Halloween parade on Front Street is scheduled on Oct. 31.

The 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. in West Maui.

Children are invited to don their best costume, walk down Front Street and have the chance to walk across stage and get their bag of goodies.

The event is slated to begin at 4 p.m. at the Outlets of Maui, at the corner of Front Street and Papalaua Street. Front Street will be closed from Papalaua Street through Prison Street until the keiki parade is finished.

A friendly reminder that this is a pedestrian parade only, so please no vehicles, bicycles, skateboards, or golf carts etc. Front Street will reopen immediately following the keiki parade.

“We hope this event brings a smile to our keiki, who have missed out on this fun night due to the pandemic,” Patel said, “and we look forward to bringing this back on a larger scale in 2023.”

Note: Representatives from the Lahaina Restoration Foundation have provided clarification that there is NO Halloween in Lahaina, except for the kids parade. Front Street will ONLY be closed for the keiki parade and will open up after that. Various bars and restaurants have Halloween plans, but there is no coordinated event outside of the keiki parade that will require a road closure.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

The 12th Annual Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival takes place in Kaanapali, including the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows.

Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival

The 12th Annual Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival takes place at the Kaanapali Resort this weekend.

Oct. 22, Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.: The “Big, Bold, and Beautiful” at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. Homage is paid to to big, bold and beautiful wines from across the globe in this grand tasting event under the stars. Clink your glass directly with the winemakers while tasting exceptional vintages of full-bodied reds and rich white wines. Also, find the perfect pairing among innovative dishes prepared by 10 culinary heavy hitters in our lineup of top chefs. Master mixologists will be shaking up craft cocktails to complement the evening.

Oct. 23, Sunday, 6 to 9 p.m. — “Stars, Beards, and Diamonds” takes place at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. Enjoy a star-studded five-course dinner from some of the nation’s finest restaurants with wine pairings by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Hawaiʻi. Host chef Jayson Asuncion welcomes four acclaimed chefs who have a combined total of 18 James Beard Award nominations, six James Beard Award semifinalist nods, five James Beard Award wins, 12 Michelin Stars, and both a AAA Four Diamond and Five Diamond recognition for a memorable evening of culinary excellence at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. It’s arguably the culinary red carpet event of the year! Reserve a table for 10 to secure an entire table for your group. Upgrade your ticket or table to VIP for a special pre-dinner cocktail reception and VIP reserved seating.

Jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit perform Sunday at the 12th Annual Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival.

Other wine events take place on other islands, including Hawaiʻi and Oʻahu. The music entertainment includes well-known Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit. For more information, including tickets, go to the hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olele at the Westin Maui in Kaanapali Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, at 2 p.m. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25 and 26, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz in Honokōwai Friday and Monday, Oct. 21 and 24. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Kawika Kahiapo

Kawika Kahiapo, Wednesday

Kawika Kahiapo will be performing at the open-air Pavilion at the Napilikai Beach Resort Wednesday, Oct. 26, joining George Kahumoku and his Ohana in its weekly slack-key show. In July 2022, Kawika won 4 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards with his band, Kulāiwi: Album of the Year, Hawaiian Album of the Year, Group of the Year, and Hawaiian album engineering award. At show in Napili, he will feature his solo nylon string slack key guitar and exceptional vocal arrangements. Tickets are available in advance online at SlackKeyShow.com or by phone at 808-669-3858. Doors open at 6:00 pm, show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. For more information, go to danyelalana.com

Kahumoku livestream, November

On Nov. 13-14, Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his Slack Key Show ʻOhana will have a livestream-Video On Demand Show. In 2023, there’s also Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on Feb. 23. For live stream and other information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Halloween workshop, Oct 27

Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center is sponsoring a “Family Thursday: Halloween Workshop” for keiki ages 3 to 10 with parent or guardian to make a Halloween mask or print Halloween greeting cards. To register for the Oct. 27, Thursday, class from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., call 808-572-6560, ext 21.

Native species exhibit at Hui

An art exhibition about native species and Maui’s watershed are being displayed at the “Mālama Wao Akua 2022, Caring For The Realm Of The Gods” exhibition at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The mixed media exhibit continues at the Center through Nov. 4. The Center, in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, is presenting this juried art exhibition, celebrating the native species of Maui Nui — Maui, Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kaho‘olawe. Artists, with varied creations including ceramics, block printing, oil paintings and photographs, have used their talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species. The exhibit includes 117 works, many for sale. The exhibit is open for viewing during regular gallery store hours Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 808-572-6560.

Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Seabury Hall’s Halloween Trunk or Treat

Seabury Hall to host Halloween Trunk or Treat. PC: courtesy

Seabury Hall will host a Trunk or Treat event on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. at its campus in Makawao.

This family-friendly drug and alcohol-free event is designed for and open to keiki ages Pre-K through Grade 4. Organizers say the event will provide an opportunity for a safe trick-or-treat experience. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to come in costume with a trick-or-treat bag and must be accompanied by their parents or guardians for the entire event.

Interested families can register online at: https://givepul.se/19xgye Registration for the event is required and will be on a first come first serve basis.

On the day of the event, guests should enter the school via Olinda Road and may park in the upper parking lot. There will be a registration table at the front circle. Registered guests are asked to not arrive more than 10 minutes prior to their scheduled trunk or treat slot. Trunk or treaters will parade through campus down to Cooper House for the event and exit through the Middle School hall and stairway.

Hui Noʻeau art classes

Hui Noʻeau offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Luna Overdrive, Friday

The band Luna Overdrive performs at Dollies North Shore in Paia Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. Group members includes Steve Somers, John Gerry, and Guidera. The group plays classic rock favorites, including the Cars, Beatles, Tom Petty, the Police, and Neil Young. For more information, go to Dollies North Shore Facebook page or call 808-579-9070.

Dollies holds cancer benefit

Dollies in Pāʻia is holding a “Touchdown for Tatas” benefit to fight breast cancer for the Pacific Cancer Society Sunday, Oct. 23, with an online auction running through Oct. 30, Sunday. A number of businesses have joined in this benefit. For more information, go to Dollies North Shore Facebook page or call 808-579-9070.

Johnstone and friends, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

Festivals of Aloha in Hana

As part of the Festivals of Aloha on Maui, atalent show takes place at Hana Bay Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 21, 2022 – A Taro Contest is scheduled at Hāna Bay from 5 to 6 p.m. An ‘Ulu, Pohole & Poke Contest takes place at the same time. Then from 6 to 10 p.m., there’s a Pō Hawaii and Aloha Attire Contest.

Oct. 22, 2022 – Cross Country Golf at Holani, Hāna 2 to 4 p.m. A Hōike Night follows at Hāna Bay 5 to 10 p.m., advance tickets required.

Events are subject to change. For more information, go to festivalsofaloha.com

MĀʻALAEA

“Rise Up” against cancer

A “Rise Up” benefit to help an Ibuos family member to fight Burkitt lymphoma cancer takes place at da Playground Maui Friday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. Money from the event, including a raffle, go to benefit the family. The event includes entertainment by DJ Kurt, BLKSHP, Pashean, RIRIHAKI, and Bad Habits. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

‘Onipa’a 22 – Vibe Raisuh

‘Onipa’a 22 – Vibe Raisuh takes place at da Playground Maui Saturday, Oct. 22, with doors opening at 7 p.m. It’s a political event to promote certain Maui County Council candidates. Entertainment includes music by DJ Carone and Dat Guys featuring Ka’ale. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Street Light Cadence performs at da Playground Maui Tuesday.

Streetlight Cadence, Tuesday

The group Streetlight Cadence performs folk rock at da Maui Playground Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. From the classically-trained group’s beginning from the sidewalks of Honolulu through its Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated performances, the group returns to Maui, fresh off the release of its new album, “Midnight.” Their show embodies frenetic energy and intimate storytelling, bolstered by a four-member ensemble of violin, banjo, guitar, cello and drums, with Ben Chai, Jonathan Franklin, Clara Stegall, and Evan Arashiro. Check out their YouTube performance: https://found.ee/v9oGs For information about the group, go to streetlightcadence.com Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Festivals Of Aloha, Four Seasons Resort

Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua, under the direction of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kūkona. PC: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

Coming up fast is The Festivals of Aloha at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Wailea from Oct. 28, 29, and 30, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Community and guests are invited to immerse themselves in a weekend of festivities, showcasing the Hawaiian culture. The festival theme is ‘Kū I Ke ՙAki’ or “Stand Upon the Highest Point.” The weekend will commences with an opening Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28, and concludes on Sunday, Oct. 30, with a Sounds of the Sea concert, featuring three-time Grammy-award winner Kalani Peՙa, on the Resort’s Oceanfront Lawn.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, guests will enjoy “Hula Is the Heartbeat,” a celebration of Hawaiian music with Grammy-nominated and Nā Hōkū Hanohano-award winners Na Hoā and hula showcasing three of Maui’s hālau (hula schools)—Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua under direction of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kūkona, Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi under direction of Kumu Hula ʻIliahi & Haunani Paredes, and Hālau Hula Kauluokalā under direction of Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero. Other highlights include the Resort’s popular Live Aloha Market, a cultural Garden Tour, a guided Art Tour, Hawaiian Fashion and Lei Exhibitions, and more. Parking is limited and space for some events will be off-site.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 4:30-9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. from 4-8 p.m., complimentary off-site parking with roundtrip shuttle service will be available at Wailea Event Parking, located across from Monkeypod off of Wailea Ike Drive.

The full schedule of Festivals of Aloha complimentary weekend events at Four Seasons Resort Maui can be viewed here.

Robles at Wailea venues

Singer-guitarist Natalie Robles performs a variety of soulful songs with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Marriott’s poolside bistro Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. She also sings at the Andaz’s Lehua Lounge with Patrick Tavis Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m., and the Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. More information about her, visit Instagram at natalienicolerobles.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Cody Quintana, Friday

Singer-songwriter Cody Quintana performs at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, Oct. 21, Here’s a link to a YouTube video. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Keiki Halloween at the Shops at Wailea

PC: File courtesy The Shops at Wailea

The Shops At Wailea “Keiki Halloween” event happens Friday, Oct. 22, from 3-8 p.m. and features complimentary trick or treats, a balloon animal artist and a costume contest.

Registration for the costume contest is from 3 to 4 p.m. in person at the event, and participants can enter only one costume per category. Costumes will be judged on creativity and categories will include keiki ages 0 to 2, keiki ages 3 to 5, keiki ages 6 to 10, ʻOhana with no no age limit, and pets.

Register online here. Online registration is open until Friday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. HST. Local judges will announce winners and present prizes at 5:30 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each category and an overall grand prize presented by Alaska Airlines for a round-trip for two to any Alaska Airlines destination in the US. For more information, visit www.theshopsatwailea.com.

Soul Folk, Saturday

Tempa & Naor Project with violinist Willy Wainwright perform at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. The group sings and plays original soul folk music and covers. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Keiki, pet costume contest, Saturday

A keiki and pet costume contest takes place at The Shops At Wailea Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. There’s one category per costume. The categories include keiki ages 0-2, 3-5, 6-10, ohana or family, and pets. There is online registration or participants can register from 3 to 4 p.m. A 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will be awarded in each category, and the overall grand prize winner receives an Alaska Airliens trip for two round-trip tickets anywhere in the U.S. that Alaska Airlines flies. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com

Island Soul, Sunday

Island Soul performs at Mulligans On The Blue Sunday, Oct. 23, with dancing from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. It’s Shea Derrick on vocals, Jay Molina on bass, R.E. Metoyer on guitar, James Somera on drums, and George Tay on keyboards. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Free Polynesian show, Tuesday

A free hula show takes place at the lower valley level at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The performance will include the graceful Hawaiian hula and other beautiful dances of Polynesia.

Tarvin Makia, Wednesday

Singer-composer Tarvin Makia performs at “Wailea Wednesdays” at The Shops at Wailea Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. His music is influenced by the islands and can be heard at tarvinmakia.com . Guests are invited to enjoy live music as they stroll the newly revitalized Center. For more information about the performer, go to alikasmusic.com.

