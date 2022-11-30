For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Dec. 1-7, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Maui Pops Orchestra with the trio ‘Na Leo Pilimehana and hula Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m.

Maui Pops, ‘Na Leo Pilimehana, Sunday

The Maui Pops Orchestra under the music direction of James Durham and featuring multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winners ‘Na Leo Pilimehana will hold a concert holiday concert at the Maui Arts & Cultual Center Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi will be performing dances. The group Na Leo features Nalani Jenkins, Lehua Kalima and Angela Morales-Escontria. Their careers have included producing 24 CDs and receiving 23 Hōkū Awards. They’ve been on the Casey Casem’s top 20 radio charts nationally with Poetry Man and The Rest of Your Life. Pre-concert beverages will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information about them, go to naleopilimehana.com and mauipops.org All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Music, Santa Claus at Kaʻahumanu Center

Live music and photo opportunities with Santa Claus take place at Kaʻahumanu Center. Live music performances including Marty Dread and Jordan Soon take place on Fridays, Dec. 9 and 23 from 6 to 8 p.m., and top American Idol finalist Eli-Mac performs on Friday, Dec. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. Through Dec. 16, Santa will be at Kaahumanu Center on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Willie Nelson’s Maui holiday show, Dec. 23

Tickets are on sale for Willie Nelson’s Maui holiday concert, happening Friday, Dec. 23 at 6:15 p.m. The concert includes his sons Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real , and “Particle Kid” – Micah Nelson. Willie Nelson continues to thrive as a cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestselling book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985 and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine. All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Ceramic piece by Valerie Beck.

Annual Hawaiʻi crafts show

A juried show of 92 artists featuring 114 crafts continues at the Schaefer International Gallery through Dec. 23. The annual exhibition, which started in 1967, has displayed innovation and expertise through works in ceramics, wood, textile, glass, metal, mixed media and more, with numerous awards bestowed to artists. Participating artists are from Hawaiʻi, Molokaʻi, Lanaʻi, Maui, Kauaʻi, and Oʻahu. The exhibition is in partnership with the Hawai’i Craftsmen Organization and supported in part by the County of Maui and Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for selected Castle Theatre and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to mauiarts.org

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays such as Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 and under. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Dec. 3, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Radio host/actress Kathy Collins interviews Hawaiian entertainer Keola Beamer at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Saturday.

Talking Story with Keola Beamer

Radio host/actress Kathy Collins interviews Hawaiian entertainer Keola Beamer who chats and plays his songs in a free, intimate concert at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1:30 p.m. Beamer, a skilled slack key player and music composer who has been nominated twice for a Grammy, began entertaining in the 1970s. He and his brother Kapono are known for their 1978 song, “Honolulu City Lights.” After a suspension because of Covid, the NVMC is bringing back its live program “Yakamashi! MakingNoise and Talking Story with Kathy Collins and Friends.” While the event is free, because of limited seating, guests are asked to reserve seats by calling 808-244-6862) or go to www.nvmc.org.

Historic mural going up at Kaʻahumanu Center

A large-scale mural led by artist Fathima Mohiuddin is being created at the west wing of Ka’ahumanu Center starting Friday, Dec. 2. The installation is expected to take about two weeks and is a product of the nonprofit Maui Public Arts Corps and Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House / Maui Historical Society that connects people, place and story with the development of exceptional art. “We were so excited to hear about this initiative to celebrate the history, culture, and pride of Maui,” said QKC general manager Kauwela Bisquera. “As a focal point for innumerable community gatherings over the generations, we knew that Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center would be a perfect match to showcase our commitment to celebrating commerce, culture, and community. What a great way to culminate our 50th anniversary this year!” To view the Kahului community consultations, artist samples, listen to the story between Aunty Kekoa and Kauwela, and more, visit the project page at mauipublicart.org/fathima.

Kathy Collins and Mark Beltzman perform in the romantic comedy “2 Across” at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts starting Friday, Dec. 2, and through Dec. 18.

Collins, Beltzman in “2 Across”

Tickets for the award-winning romantic comedy “2 Across” are on sale at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts The play, performed from Dec. 2 to 18, is written by Jerry Mayer who has received two Drama Logue Awards and sold scripts to television shows, including M*A*S*H and “All In The Family.” The play is a story about two strangers who meet on the Bay Area Rapid Transit. The two seem to have little in common, except they are both working separately on Saturday’s New York Times Crossword puzzle. The featured actors are Kathy Collins, a professional storyteller whose pidgin English-speaking alter ego “Tita” performed at the Lincoln Center Out Of Doors Festival in New York City, and Mark Beltzman who worked and directed at the famed Second City in Chicago. For more information, go to mauiacademy.org or call 808-244-8760. Tickets are limited but available here.

Bailey House tours

The Bailey House Museum including a gift shop at 2375A Main Street is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. It contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the Iao Congregational church. Hale Hoike featuring exhibits is opened Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

Thursday, free jazz show

A free jazz show featuring Jimmy C and Jeff Helmer takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Thursday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com/tickets or call John, 808-250-9555.

Living Room Legends, Friday

The group Livine Room Legends performs at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. The group plays ’70, ‘80s, ‘90s classic rock music. It’s outside at the Pavilion venue, so bring your own beach chairs. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Dec. 3, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam and Rick sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Geri Valdriz, Kikakila, Monday

The band Kikakila, including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz, plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. The performance, including a history of the lap steel guitar, is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

David Fraser, Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs and the blues at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

Multiple bands at Jimi Hendrix’s Birthday Party

Coming up fast is the Jimi Hendrix 80th Anniversary Birthday Celebration and Holiday Party at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 11 p.m. The Electric Church Maui more than 10 bands, including the Joe Cano Band, Danyel Alana Band, Rosalind Starchild ECM Band, Kawika Ortiz Band,, Justin Morris Band, Matt Del Omo, David Elberg Band, Carol Barret Band, Jerry Caires Band, Benny Uyetake Band, and the Nils Rosenblad Band with Tim Prest. For more information including tickets, go to electric-church-maui.ticketleap.com or call Rosalind Starchild at 808-572-1000.

Eric Gilliom’s White Hawaiian, this week

Back by popular demand, Eric Gilliom’s show White Hawaiian continues its smart and witty romp through his family history in White Hawaiian at ProArts Playhouse with performances on Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 1, 2, 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. It’s an entertaining autobiographical stage show with humor that covers the Broadway career of Gilliom and his upbringing as a Caucasian with Hawaiian roots. Gilliom recently was one of the stars in the sold-out concerts of the Rocky Horror Show on Maui. There are also January and February tickets on sale. His website is ericgilliom.com For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

A Christmas Carol

“A Christmas Carol,” based on Charles Dickens’ play, will be performed at the ProArts Playhouse from Dec. 9 through Dec. 18. It’s directed by Francis Tau’a. The multi-talented Nā Hōkū Hanahano winner Benny Uyetake will be performing at the pre-show. Suggested ages 8 and up. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

Kanekoa at ProArts, Dec. 23

The ʻukulele-powered band Kanekoa performs at the ProArts Playhouse on Friday, Dec. 23, at 7:30 p.m. The entertainment also includes Kathy “Tita” Collins performing “Twas Da Nighte Befo’ Christmas.” Doors open at 7 p.m.

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The band Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. The band plays a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. You may want to call to make sure about the schedule during this holiday week. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kihei Road Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Danyel Alana

Danyel Alana at Nalu’s Thursday

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Nalu’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Dec. 2, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Teri Garrison

Teri Garrison at Maui Hill

Singer-songwriter Teri Garrison entertains at Maui Hill at 2881 South Kihei Road Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. She sings rock ’n roll and soulful blues. Garrison has produced albums of songs, including “It’s Just Paradise” and “Only Love.” Check out Teri Garrison Music on Facebook.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

In Between at Gilligan’s

Live music and dancing occurs with the group In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

John Cruz performs at ProArts Playhouse.

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy winner John Cruz performs to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. Cruz, a guitarist and singer, is known for his song, “Island Style” and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, “All Along the Watchtower.” He’ll have a Special Holiday Show on Dec. 21. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

LAHAINA

The holiday lighting of the Lahaina Banyan Tree takes place Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Lights go on at Lahaina Banyan Tree Saturday

The lighting of thousands of colored lights festooned on the Lahaina Banyan Tree takes place Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m., in observance of the holidays. The Lahainaluna High School band performs at 5:40 p.m.The Lahaina Restoration Foundation said the tree will be lit every day from 5:30 p.m. through midnight in December.

Levi Poasa at Fleetwood’s, Friday

Levi Poasa entertains at Fleetwood’s Friday, Dec. 2, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Poasa performs acoustic, pop. folk, rock and blues. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Adrian Trevino, Saturday

Adrian Trevino Band performs at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Dec. 3, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Trevino gives his take on classic blues and soul music. Originally from Maui, he spent 10 years performing the the San Francisco Bay Area. Members of his band include those who once performed with Willie K. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Ua Aloha Maji at Courtyard

Multi-talented Ua Aloha Maji performs at the Mauka Courtyard at The Wharf Cinema Center Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. His music is island influenced, including originals.

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free ʻukulele lessons are being provided at the center stage at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Dec. 1, at 2:30 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of this popular Hawaiian musical instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304

Jason Arcilla at Fleetwood’s, Sunday

Jason Arcilla entertains at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Dec. 4, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Arcilla performs R&B, reggae and island-influenced music that he calls “Reggae & Blues.” For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Dec. 2, 3, and 4, from 10 p.m For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Maui artist Michelle Meyer sells her works at a Lahaina Art Society Fair at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Friday and Saturday. The Society will be holding fairs also Dec. 20, 23, 27, and 30. Photo courtesy of Ellen Levinsky.

Lahaina Art Society fair

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In the last two weeks of December, the Fair will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays, Dec. 20, 23, 27, and 30. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Anthony Pfluke at Fleetwood’s

Multitalented Anthony Pfluke who has performed with Grammy winner George Kahumoku will entertain Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 2 p.m. at Fleetwood’s. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Arcade LaTour in attendance at the exhibit “Born of Fire” from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Sunday Sunset Jazz

Jazz singer Tanama Colibri performs at a jazz benefit for youths at the Maui Kuia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. Accompanying Colibri is guitarist Josh Hearl and drummer Paul Marchetti. There’s chocolate tasting, where 40 percent of sales go to benefit youth jazz education programs on Maui, including workshops at public high schools. The event is organized by the nonprofit Jazz Maui working with various groups. For more information including tickets, go to jazzmaui.org.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Quick, Wilson, Monday

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Dec. 5, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video, “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Will Hartz at Fleetwood’s

Will Hartz, born down South, performs at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.. Hartz performs solo acoustic, rock, blues, soul, and bluesy sweet music. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Benny Uyetake at Kimo’s Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Dec. 1, and Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. He’s been invited to play at a tribute concert to Jimi Hendrix on Dec. 17 at Mulligans in Wailea and he’s playing Christmas songs before the showing of “A Christmas Carol” at ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei on Dec. 11. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire at Frida’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and popular Kanekoa member Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

Free hula lessons

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 2:30 t0 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com

Joel Katz at Māla

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

Gretchen Rhodes & The Pool Party

Gretchen Rhodes and The Pool Party perform soulful blues and rock at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She has toured with Dave Mason and performed with Steven Tyler. On a separate stage, island songwriter Adrian Trevino performs his R&B and reggae with island influence. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kaanapali Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec 6 and 7, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz in Honokōwai Saturday, Dec. 3, and Monday, Dec. 5. She plays Mondays with friends. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Ledward Ka’apana performs Wednesday

Guitarist-singer Ledward Kaapana performs at a slack key show with George Kahumoku and his Ohana at the Napilikai Beach Club’s Pavilion Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. For more information, go to danyelalana.com.

MĀʻALAEA

Old School Fridays, with hit songs

Next Level Entertainment presents Old School Fridays at da Playground Maui Friday. Dec. 2, at 9 p.m. It’s DJs with song hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Maui Social Club, Saturday

The Maui Social Club presents The Password is Love at da Playground Maui Saturday, Dec. 3. Doors open at 9 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Taiko drummers and Hawaiian entertainer Namaka Cosma perform for free at The Point Cafe at the Ocean Vodka Farm and Distillery Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m.

Taiko, Namaka Cosma perform Sunday

A performance by Zenshin Daiko drummers, followed by Hawaiian entertainer Namaka Cosma takes place Sunday at 4 p.m. Hana resident C.J. Boom Helekahi with hula by Anela Kanamu entertains Monday, Dec. 5. A Maui jazz and blues festival sunset with pianist-singer Mark Johnstone of the Grammy-nominated Mick Fleetwood Blues Band entertains Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Helekahi performs Wednesday, Dec. 7. Steel guitarist and singer Joel Katz performs Thursday, Dec. 8.

Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Dec. 3, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui No’eau gifts

Gift items are on sale at the gift shop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Live music at Dollies Pāʻia

The band Luna Overdrive performs at Dollies North Shore in Pāʻia Friday, Dec. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m., and the Olinda Outlaws play Saturday, Dec. 3. Both entertain from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call Dollies, 808-579-9070, to go to their website dolliespizzanorthshore.com

Johnstone and friends, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Kalama Intermediate School Band performs Friday at 5:30 p.m.in Wailea

Kalama Intermediate Band, Friday

The Kalama Intermediate Band performs at The Shops At Wailea Friday, Dec. 2, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Anthony Pfluke, Thursday

Multitalented Anthony Pfluke who has performed with Grammy winner George Kahumoku will entertain at Wailea Village Sunset Market Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. Check out his song “World Undone” in his album, “We Will Rise.” For more information, go to anthonypfluke.com

Mulligans live music weekend

Tempa, violinist Willie Wainwright, and the Naor project entertain with original soul folks and eclectic covers at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, Dec. 2. On Saturday, guitarist-singer Cody Quintana performs. The entertainment takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Island Soul performs at sunset Sunday at 5 p.m. with a dance floor. For more information including tickets Sunday, go to mulligansontheblue.com

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Rock Hendricks

Rock Hendricks, Saturday

Saxophonist Rock Hendricks performs jazz at The Shops At Wailea Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Free ʻukulele lessons

A free ʻukulele lesson takes place at the lower level at The Shops At Wailea Monday, Dec. 5, from 3 to 4 p.m. Learn how to sing, strum and play this popular Hawaiian instrument. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit will be celebrating 12 years of Sundays performing jazz and popular musical songs at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. They also play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com

Free Polynesian show, Tuesday

A free hula show takes place at the lower valley level at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The performance will include the graceful Hawaiian hula and other beautiful dances of Polynesia.

Alika Nako’oka Wednesday

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at The Shops At Wailea at “Wailea Wednesdays,” Dec. 7, from 4:40 to 6 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best entertainers in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.*

Send event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]