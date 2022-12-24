The Grand Wailea Maui-A Waldorf Astoria Resort and Sony Music Publishing Nashville presents an all-star lineup for the 2023 Maui Songwriters Festival, Jan. 15-17, 2023.

The 6th Annual event features headliners Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny along with Randy Houser, Madeline Edwards, Kameron Marlowe, and Lukas Nelson from Promise of the Real. There will also be a special VIP performance by nine-time Grammy nominee Natalie Grant and 2017 Grammy winner Bernie Herms.

The event, produced by Renate Event & Design, combines the lush landscapes, local flavor, and Aloha spirit of Maui with the international acclaim of music’s best songwriters putting a spotlight on the art of songwriting.

The all-star line-up of shows will all be held exclusively at the Grand Wailea-Maui.

Country music star Chris Young will be headlining the festival along with Mitchell Tenpenny for the ‘Chris Young & Famous Friends’ show on the final evening, along with their other hit songs they will perform their recent smash hit and No. 1 song At the End of a Bar.

To open this year’s Maui Songwriters Festival the Grand Wailea will host a complimentary show ‘Live in the Botero Lounge’ with singer-songwriters including Maui’s own Lily Meola, Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer winner on America’s Got Talent, Meghan Patrick multiple CCMA nominee and winner, new comer Ella Langley who has toured with Randy Houser, Koe Wetzel, Cody Johnson and Jamey Johnson and has over 13.5 million streams to date and JT Harding who has nine – No. 1’s including the 3 million selling Uncle Krackers ‘Smile’, ‘Somewhere in My Car’ Keith Urban, ‘Somewhere with you’ and ‘Bar at the end of the world’ Kenny Chesney, other No. 1’s with Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton and Florida Georgia Line.

There will be a special performance at a VIP ticketed event before the second evening show ‘How I Wrote That Song’ with nine-time Grammy Nominee Natalie Grant and Grammy Winner Bernie Herms at the Seaside Chapel and Maui’s ukulele artist, Derick Sebastian performing during the VIP Meet & Greet. This will be followed by a show on the Seaside Chapel Lawn with multiple award nominee and Maui favorite Randy Houser, rising stars Singer-Songwriter hitting their stride Kameron Marlowe, Madeline Edwards and Maui’s Grammy Winning Lukas Nelson from Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

Hosted by Storme Warren of Sirius XM’s The Highway, these acoustic sets will feature Nashville’s signature “songwriters-in-the-round” where in addition to performing, songwriters share the stories behind their hit songs.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting mauisongwritersfestival.com or grandwailea.com.

In addition to being presented by The Grand Wailea-Maui and Sony Music Publishing-Nashville, the 6th annual Maui Songwriters Festival also has a list of partnerships including: XPERI, Delta Air Lines-Official Airline of the Festival, Mercedes-Benz Maui, CMT, Morgan Stanley, Ocean Vodka-Official Vodka of the Maui Songwriters Festival, Local Country Station Y106.5 FM – KRYL Maui Brewing-Official Beer of the Maui Songwriters Festival, Kupu Spirits, Altour, Aliʻi Nui, Tommy Bahama, Maui PalmTree Floral, Wailea Golf, Wailea Resort Association, Honolulu Cookies and Bounty Music Maui.

For the first time in its six year history, CMT will be covering the Festival. Highlights and interviews with singer-songwriters/artists will be broadcast on CMT HOT20, Jan. 21 and 22.

Adding a philanthropic element, the Festival will be making a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Maui.