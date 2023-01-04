For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Jan. 5-11, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Multiplatinum hits legend Smash Mouth performs on Maui Friday, Jan. 6, at the MAAC. The group has hits like “Walkin’ on the Sun,” “All Star,” and “Then the Morning Comes.

Smash Mouth live Friday

The multi-platinum legends band Smash Mouth performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m. The group, formed in 1994 in San Jose, California, had hit songs “Walkin’ on the Sun,” “All Star,” and ”Then the Morning Comes,” and “Can’t Get Enough Of You Baby. The group also contributed numerous tracks to films, most notably their cover of the Monkees’ I’m a Believer to the soundtrack of 2001’s hit movie Shrek. 2022. Smash Mouth has welcomed a re-energized Smash Mouth with the introduction of their new front man Zach Goode. Goode boasts an impressive, list of stage credits as both actor and singer. His beautifully rough & tumble, yet pitch-perfect and rangy vocal style instantly provided a solid match for Smash Mouth’s beachy brand of high energy Alt-pop. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Pauly Shore

Pauly Shore performs Thursday

Comedian Pauly Shore entertains at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. Opening for him will be comedians Chino La Forge and Ted Anderson. Shore’s wildly goofy stand-up comedy and his “weasel” personal launched him to fame in the ‘90s and into feature films such as Jury Duty, In the Army Now, Bio-Dome, Encino Man, Son In Law, and A Goofy Movie. He’s also done comedy specials in Las Vegas. He has a bi-weekly video podcast called Pauly Shore’s Random Rants. For more information, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

With a fast-paced blue grass sound, Trampled By Turtles has carved out a niche in American music with three albums that have reached the U.S. Billboard bluegrass chart number on spots.

Trampled By Turtles, Jan. 15

Trampled by Turtles, an American bluegrass-influenced folk band from Duluth, Minnesota, perform on Jan. 15, Sunday, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. The band has released nine full albums, three of which have reached US Billboard bluegrass chart number one spots. Their fifth release, Palomino maintained a position in the Top 10 on the bluegrass charts for 52 straight weeks.

The group, which has carved out a fast, frenetic sound that owes as much to rock & roll as bluegrass, includes Dave Simonett, who initially formed the group in 2003, fiddler Ryan Young and bassist Tim Saxhaug, along with mandolinist Erik Berry and banjo player Dave Carroll. For more information, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Jake Shimabukuro

Jake Shimabukuro with Pure Heart

ʻUkulele master Jake Shimabukuro who can play classical, jazz, blues and other genres, joins with members of his former group Pure Heart at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Shimabukuro has taken the ‘ukulele to points previously thought impossible, and in the process he’s reinvented the applications for this tiny, heretofore under-appreciated four-string instrument, causing many to call him “the Jimi Hendrix of the ‘ukulele.” Pure Heart is a Hawaiian contemporary trio that Jake started with two friends in 1994. The group also includes guitarist-singer Jon Yamasato and Lopaka Colon on percussion. They etched out a unique sound of Hawaiian/pop/latin/jazz which has been keeping the attention of audiences for almost 30 years. Shimabukuro was recently nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a member for the National Council on the Arts. For more information, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

George Kahumoku

George Kahumoku at Tante’s Sunday

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs at Tante’s Island Cuisine at 100 Kaʻahumanu Avenue at Seaside Hotel, Sunday, Jan. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Earlier this month, Kahumoku received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaiian Academy of Recording Artists. For more information, go to tantesislandcuisine.com or call 808-877-0300. Here’s an interview with Kahumoku about growing up on the Big Island and moving to Maui.

Dale Baker

Mahealani Wendt

Poetry reading at Barnes & Nobles

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Poets Mahealani Wendt and Dale Baker will be the featured readers at a poetry reading at Barnes & Nobles book store at 270 Dairy Road Friday, Jan. 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Baker, whose latest book is “Jarring A Tiny Bird,” writes poetry specializing in personal narrative in free verse. Wendt, who lives in Keanae and is in the process of publishing a new book of verse called “Beloved Homeland Hawai’i,” writes poetry imbued with island experiences. An open reading follows. For more information, call the Maui Live Poet Society at 808-875-0315.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m.

The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Jan. 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Abby Lokelani

Abby Lokelani performs Friday

Singer-songwriter Abby Lokelani performs at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m. Lokelani, born on Maui, is a Berklee School of Music scholar, performing in a plethora of genres, including “jazzy-pop” and “indie-folk.” Her “classical training as a cellist and taste for world music has shaped her unique sound as a songwriter.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Her music speaks so personally, you may just feel interrogated by the questioning lyrics,” said A&R Factory reviewer Amelia Vandersast.

She is currently based in Boston, where she is recording an album. She is going to perform songs to her upcoming album. Here’s one of her songs — “Last Wave.” For more information, including tickets, go to go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Linares presents one-act plays Monday

Actor-director Vinnie Linares and his Oh Boy Productions present “An Evening of One Acts” at the Iao Theatre on Monday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Linares has chosen short plays by well-known writers to provide flavorful laughs from John Patrick Stanley, David Ives, and Christopher Durang. Stanley is the writer of the film Moonlighting with Cher and Nicholas Cage, and Ives and Durang write linguistically interesting comic moments. The Maui actors doing cold readings include Barbara Sedano, Barry Kawakami, Dale Buttons, Geronimo Son, Jefferson Davis, and Marsi Smith. The plays have adult content and are not recommended for children under 18. Show your email confirmation or e-ticket at the door, printed or on your phone. Your seat assignment is on your email confirmation/e-ticket. For more information on seat reservation, parking and a free shuttle, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-242-6969.

Bailey House tours

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hoike’oke featuring exhibits is open from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop at 2375A Main Street is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

Thursday, free jazz show

A free jazz show featuring Jimmy C and Jeff Helmer takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Thursday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wind Monkeys, Jan. 7

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. The performance is free.

David Fraser entertains Wednesday

Pianist-singer David Fraser performs for at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 8:30 p.m. He sings mostly covers and sometimes is joined by a surprise guest. No cover charge.

KĪHEI

White Hawaiian returns Thursday

Off of back to back sold-out performances, the multi-talented Eric Gilliom resumes his dramatic comedy romp through family history in White Hawaiian at ProArts Playhouse on weekends, starting Thursday, Jan. 5, and also Jan. 6, 7, 8, and Feb. 2, 3, 4, and 5. Reviewer Jon Woodhouse calls it a hilarious and smart one-man show. It’s an entertaining autobiographical stage show that covers the Broadway career of Gilliom and his upbringing as a Caucasian with Hawaiian roots. Except for the Sunday performance at 2 p.m., the play starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

The acclaimed one-man play Albatross will be performed at ProArts Playhouse starting next week Friday, Jan. 13.

Spangler’s Albatross at ProArts

Maui director Vinnie Linares and his Oh Boy Production presents encore performances of Matthew Spangler’s one-man play Albatross at the ProArts Playhouse from starting Jan. 13, Thursday, and running through Jan. 22. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, at 2 p.m. Written and performed as a sea yarn, this fast-paced adventure story explores the themes of regret, isolation and the interconnected relationship between human beings and the natural world we inhabit. It takes its inspiration from Coleridge’s Mariner, an 18th-century sailor who is cursed with immortality and is thrust into the modern world.The play stars actor Frank Kane, who received the “Best Play and “Best Actor” in 2019, the last time it was performed on Maui. Kite Runner, another play by Spangler, recently ran on Broadway. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Jazz night, Saturday

Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone and bassist Marcus Johnson entertain at Ekolu Kitchen at 1279 S. Kihei Road Saturday, Jan. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. Johnstone is the keyboardist for Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band and has played with notable rock and jazz performers, including John Mayall, Carlos Santana, Bobby Watson, and Delfayo Marsalis. For more information, go to ekolukitchen1279.com or call 808-793-3333.

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire at Nalu’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and popular Kanekoa member Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Jan. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Jan. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, Jan. 7, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Jan. 6, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Jan. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kaulana Kanekoa & Don Lopez

‘Ukulele-singer Kaulana Kanekoa and bassist-singer Don Lopez perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Sunday, Jan. 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The duo are part of the band Kanekoa that went on a west coast tour earlier this year. No cover. For more information, go to kaulanakanekoa.com

Randall Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Jan. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Maui Brews Tuesday, Jan. 10, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444, or MauiBrewingCo.com.

Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

John Cruz

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy winner John Cruz performs to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. Cruz, a guitarist and singer, is known for his song, “Island Style,” and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, “All Along the Watchtower.” For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

LAHAINA

Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone along with bassist Marcus Johnson and drummer Paul Marchetti perform at a Jazz Maui benefit for music education for youths Sunday.

Jazz pianist-singer Johnstone

Jazz pianist-singer Mark Johnstone performs at a youth music benefit organized by Jazz Maui at the Maui Kuia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street Sunday, Jan. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. He’ll be joined by bass Marcus Johnson and drummer Paul Marchetti. Best known for his keyboard work with the Grammy- nominated Mick Fleetwood Blues Band, he can also be found in a variety of settings as a soloist or sideman, displaying skills on guitar, harmonica and vocals. While working and touring with Fleetwood he has found himself sharing the stage with many accomplished artists including Carlos Santana, John Mayall, John McVie, Christine McVie, Paul Rodgers, Rick Vito, Michael MacDonald, Alice Cooper, Steven Tyler, James Hetfield, Sammy Hagar, Questlove, and many others. As a jazz pianist on Maui he has supported such visiting artists as Bobby Watson, Delfayo Marsalis, Donald Harrison, Javon Jackson, Joe Louis Walker, Corey Ledet, Chubby Carrier, Kenny Neal Jr, Eric McFadden and others. For more information including tickets, go to jazzmaui.org

Grammy winning bassist and singer Lenny Castallenos performs at Fleetwood’s Thursday.

The House Shakers perform Thursday

The House Shakers performs at Fleetwood’s, Thursday, Jan. 5, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The band includes Grammy winning bassist and singer Lenny Castallenos along with guitarist Kenny Geiser and drummer Paul Marchetti. Levi Poasa performs Hawaiian reggae and island rock on a separate stage at the same time. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

I-Drive at Fleetwoods

The band I-Drive, a rock band with island influence, performs at Fleetwood on Friday, Jan. 6, and also Saturday, Jan. 7, both at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Adrian Trevino entertains on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Pianist-singer Louise Lambert entertains at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday. Standing near her is guest artist Mimi Stewart.

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry nightly Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan.7, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Mimi Stewart from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Alex DeCalma, Sunday lunch

Soloist Alex DeCalma entertains at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Jan. 1, at 12 p.m. DeCalma is a singer-songwriter who plays classic rock. Jason Arcilla performs at 7 p.m. Arcilla is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and producer based out of Maui, whose music has an R&B, reggae, and island rock influence. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Santana, Poasa Monday

Brian Santana and Levi Poasa entertain on separate stages at Fleetwood’s Monday, Jan. 9, both starting at 7:30 p.m. Santana sings rock, pop and classics, while Poasa performs island rock and Hawaiian reggae. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday, Jan. 5, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursday, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Jan. 5, and Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free ʻukulele lessons are being provided at the center stage at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Jan. 5, at 2:30 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of this popular Hawaiian musical instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org

Lahaina Art Society fair

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

The Lahaina Cannery Mall presents a free hula show Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire at Frida’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and popular Kanekoa member Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

Free hula lessons, Tuesday

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 2:30 For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com

O’Leary, Wednesday

Singer-pianist Rose O’Leary performs light-hearted, upbeat music featuring covers by artists like Amy Winehouse, Queen, and Norah Jones at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She has toured with Dave Mason and performed with Steven Tyler. On a separate stage at the same time is Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers with blues and rock. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls and guitarist Josh Emmanuel entertain at Java Jazz Saturday, Jan. 7, and Monday, Jan. 9, from 7 to 10 p.m. They perform jazz and gypsy music. Walls will be playing with Rick Glencross Tuesday, Jan. 10. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 10 and 11, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, Jan. 7. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Ron Artis

Ron Artis at Ritz-Carlton, Saturday

Singer-songwriter Ron Artis II performs a special concert at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Saturday, Jan. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. Artis grew up in Hawaiʻi with a deeply musical family, and is influenced by R&B, soul, gospel, and blues. He opened for Jack Johnson this year, and has performed and collaborated with Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro, Booker T. Jones, Eric Krasno, G Love, and others.

“We are delighted to welcome the talented Ron Artis II to perform at the resort,” said Andrew Rogers, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “With the buzz of the PGA TOUR’s Sentry Tournament of Champions that week, combined with the excitement of the new year, it will be a great time for guests to be in Kapalua with us.” For more information, go to ritzcarlton.com/maui or call 808-665-7212.

Brother Noland

Brother Noland performs Wednesday

Brother Noland performs with multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻohana at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort’s Pavilion Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to slackkeyshow.com or brothernoland.com Brother Noland received a lifetime achievement award in 2019.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. For more information, go to danyelalana.com.

MĀʻALAEA

Reggae with Hirie, Friday

Reggae artist Hirie with special guest KBong Johnny Cosmic performs at da Playground Maui, Friday, Jan. 6. at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

Cabaret show, Saturday

Move Me Dance Company presents a cabaret show entitled “The S Effect” Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

Fortune Youth, Sunday

Reggae Lives presents Fortunate Youth with Bengali Archangel at da Playground Maui Sunday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Live sunset, free music at The Point Café

‘Ukulele master Chance Tancayo performs at The Point Cafe at Ocean Vodka Sunday, Jan. 8, and C.J. Boom Helekahi entertains with hula by Anela Kanamu entertains Monday, Jan. 9. Singer-pianist Mark Johnstone performs jazz, blues and beyond Tuesday, Jan. 10. Randall Respond performs Wednesday, Jan. 11. The free performances, all starting at around 4-4:30 p.m., are presented by Mokulele Airlines and HawaiiOnTV.com and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival.

Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Jan. 7, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui No’eau gifts

Gift items are on sale at the gift shop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

Art classes at Hui No’eau

Art classes are being offered at Hui No’eau in January, including “Still Life & Portrait, Pencil Drawing The Easy Way, Introduction To Mixed Media Drawing, Weaving Narrative Threads through Drawing, Beginning Jewelry, Book Binding and Journaling. Youth Classes include Teen Watercolor Painting, Tiny Hands 2.5 to 5 years old, Hand-Building and Clay Sculpture.” For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Mulligans live music weekend

Guitarist-singer Cody Quintana entertains at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tempa Singer, the Naor Project, and violinist Willie Wainwright perform soul folk originals and eclectic covers Saturday, Jan. 7, and Island Soul entertains Sunday, Jan. 8, at sunset. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Jan. 5, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Jan. 7, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Rock Hendricks

Rock Hendricks performs Saturday

Jazz saxophonist Rock Hendricks performs free at The Shops At Wailea Saturday, Jan. 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. He has performed and recorded with many legendary performers such as Michael Jackson, JohnLee Hooker, Michael Buble, The Temptations, Bonnie Rait, Leon Russel, and Dave Mason. He’s also wrote ad produced music for electronic arts games such as “The Sims” with more than 150 million games sold. He’s also collaborated with world-famous smooth jazz artist Paul Hardcastle, and together they had had 31 Billboard #1 smooth jazz hits. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com

Benoits’ New Year’s performances

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com.

Send event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]