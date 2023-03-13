Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 11:28 AM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 08:05 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 12:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:34 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf will prevail for all shores this week with mainly a mix of background northwest, north-northeast and south swell expected.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.