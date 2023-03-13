Maui Surf Forecast for March 13, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:35 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:34 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small surf will prevail for all shores this week with mainly a mix of background northwest, north-northeast and south swell expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com