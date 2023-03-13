Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 13, 2023

March 13, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 11:28 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:35 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 08:05 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 12:22 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:34 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small surf will prevail for all shores this week with mainly a mix of background northwest, north-northeast and south swell expected. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
