Ernest Rezents at 53rd Annual Maui County Outstanding Older Americans event.

Nominations are being sought for the County of Maui’s 2023 Outstanding Older Americans awards.

An Outstanding male and female Older American will be selected for the annual recognition program held in May in conjunction with Older Americans Month to recognize older Americans across the nation for their extraordinary efforts and contributions to society.

Last year, the County of Maui Office on Aging presented the awards to JoAnn Rockwell of Lahaina and Ernest “Ernie” Rezents of Makawao.

This year’s theme is “Aging Unbound,” an opportunity for all of us to explore diverse aging experiences and discuss how communities can combat stereotypes about aging. A focus of this year’s theme is promoting flexible thinking about the aging experience and how we all benefit when older adults remain engaged, independent and included.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Nominees must be 65 years of age or older and be a resident of Maui County. Any individual, club or organization may nominate candidates for the award. Previous winners are not eligible.

Nomination forms are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the County of Maui Office on Aging, which is located in Room 20 at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku. Nomination forms also can be obtained by calling 808-270-7755, emailing [email protected] or visiting www.mauicountyadrc.org.

The nomination deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 31.