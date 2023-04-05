For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for March 30 – April 5, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula-Pāʻia, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Multi-platinum rock band Daughtry is coming to Maui April 21.

The multi-platinum rock band Daughtry is coming to Maui on April 21, a Friday, at 7:30 p.m.

The performance is at Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Daughtry was the top-selling album of 2007, producing four top 20 platinum-selling singles on Billboard Hot 100. The band has sold more than 9 million albums and 16 million singles worldwide. The band’s subsequent albums, Leave This Town in 2009, Break The Spell in 2011, Baptized in 2013, and Cage To Rattle in 2018 were all certified Gold. Some songs include Home with more than 103 million views on youtube and World on Fire.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, April 8

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks. Photo by Andy Chappell

Acclaimed indigenous vocalist Emma Donovan and the Melbourne rhythm combo The Putbacks perform at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Donovan and The Putbacks burst on to the Australian scene with their album Dawn in 2014, announcing a new voice in Australian soul music. Emma’s songwriting is optimistic, impassioned, and bruisingly honest, The Putbacks’ music is fluid, live and raw, and the collaboration has wonfriends and admirers all over the world. The project was born of Emma and the band’s shared love for classic US soul and the protest music of Indigenous Australia. Some songs include Don’t Give Up On Me. Her website is emmadonovan.com.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Henry Kapono with Makaha Sons, Saturday

The Makaha Sons join host Henry Kapono for an “Artist 2 Artist” night at the McCoy Studio Theatre Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. It’s part of the Hawaiian Legends Hana Hou concerts.

Kapono rose to immense popularity with the phenomenon of Cecilio & Kapono, also known as C&K, helping to forge the sound of ‘70s Island music, with laid-back contemporary rock that voiced the feelings of an entire generation in Hawai‛i. Native Hawaiian Kapono is a Grammy-nominated, multiple award-winning singer and songwriter and the winner of 21 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. He was honored with two awards in 2021: peer-voted Best Contemporary Album of the Year and, by public vote, Favorite Entertainer of the Year. The Mākaha Sons continue to perpetuate traditional Hawaiian music in Hawai‘i and worldwide, with incomparable vocal arrangements and sometimes delightful, comical antics. Their artistry persists with founding member and front-man Jerome Koko on vocals and 12-string guitar, Kimo Artis on vocals and electric bass, and Hanale Kaʻanapu on vocals and 6-string guitar.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org

New exhibit at Schaefer International Gallery

ANIMA: Doorways of Perception. Apr 11 – Jun 10, 2023. PC: via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

A new gallery exhibit “ANIMA: Doorways of Perception” opens Tuesday, April 11, and runs through Saturday, June 10, 2023. The Hawai‘i Island-based collective, Consensual Lack of Reality, includes Pier Fichefeux, Stephen Freedman, Andrzej Kramarz, and Daniel Sheinfeld Rodriguez. Their distinct approaches reveal the life inherent in their materials and subjects, evoking the idea that spirit, soul, and consciousness exist similarly in humans, animals, plants, and geographic features of the environment. This exhibition integrates varied forms such as ceramic totems, tarnished photographs, charred plywood reliefs, and sun-exposed images in moments that are monumental in scale and intimately reflective of the human experience. The exhibit is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. More information is available at mauiarts.org.

America coming on April 14

Iconic rock band America is returning to Maui. PC: Courtesy of MACC

The legendary rock band America performs at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Friday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. The band rose to popularity in the 1970s and had six gold or platinum albums, with soul-bearing ballads, and a flawless blend of disparate genres and styles as wide as the great American plains. Their top tunes include Ventura Highway, A Horse With No Name, I Need You, Don’t Cross the River, Tin Man, Lonely People, and Sister Golden Hair and were cornerstones of 1970s Top 40 and FM rock radio. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m.

The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, April 8, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Brado

Brado & Cano, Thursday

Hawaiian and Latin music merge as Brado and Cano perform at The Empanada Lady Thursday, April 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover. For more information including reservations, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

The Boondock Saints perform at The Empanada Lady in Wailuku Saturday.

The Boondocks Saints, Saturday

The Boondocks Saints perform rock, blues and reggae at The Empanada Lady Saturday, April 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Members include Sean Foley on vocals, guitar and harmonica, Tommy Fernandez on vocals and guitar, Steve Santos on drums and vocals, and Dave Graber on bass, and vocals. For more information including reservations, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Hula Alapai’i Malu Ulu ‘O Lele photo by Mike Teruya

Maui Jam Band, Friday

A free outdoor concert is being held at the Pavilion at the Maui Coffee Attic with the Maui Jam Band and Hula Alapai’i Malu Ulu ‘O Lele Friday, April 7, at 4 p.m. The performance is under the direction of Sharon Iona Bailey Balidoy. For more information, go to MauiCoffeeAttic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Bailey House Museum exhibits

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hōʻikeʻike features exhibits from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop. The site is the former residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and the museum is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

Benoits at The Empanada Lady, Tuesday

Angela and Phil Benoit perform easy listening local jazz at The Empanada Lady Tuesday, April 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, April 8, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs free with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, April 10, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. Valdriz’s website is gerivaldriz.com For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

David Fraser and the breakfast club

Pianist-singer David Fraser performs blues for free at the Maui Coffee Attic, often joined by friends, Wednesday, April 12, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Japanese immigrant women, Saturday

A film documentary about Japanese women who left their country for a new life in Hawaii will be shown at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Saturday, April 8, at 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. “Hawaii Nikkei Women’s Trajectory” focuses on the effort by Japanese women who immigrated to Hawaiʻi and Japanese American women who were born in Hawaiʻi. Reservations are required by calling 808-244-6862. For more information, go to NVMC.org

Open mic poetry, April 22

The Maui Academy of Performing Arts is holding an open mic poetry night on April 22, a Saturday, from 7 to 9 p.m. Signup is at 6:30 p.m. In the MAPA Living Room Theater on Main Street in Wailuku. Come to share your spoken word poetry, or just enjoy the work while sitting in the the audience. All are welcome, no cover. For more information, call Heather at 808-666-1933.

KĪHEI

Tevana performs Saturday

Multi-instrumentalist Nā Hōkū Hanahano Award nominees Tavana performs at ProArts Playhouse on Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m.

He uses his feet to lay down a variety of grooves while simultaneously playing guitar, banjo, lap steel, or ukulele and singing soulful, island-inspired Rock and Blues. He’s been the supporting act for Alabama Shakes, Shakey Graves, Xavier Rudd, Jenny Lewis, Julian Marley, and Kaleo to name, and also been invited by Eddie Vedder to sing the song ‘Hawaii 78 at the Hawaii Theatre.

For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

Broads of Broadway, April 14

A cabaret-style revue loaded with favorite tunes from musical theatre will be presented in the show “Broads of Broadway” at the Maui ProArts Playhouse starting April 14, a Friday, with select days mainly on weekends, running through April 30. It starts at 7:30 p.m., except on Sunday when it begins at 2 p.m. The show is two hours with a 15 minute intermission. Singers include Hoku Pavao, Lina Aiko Krueger, Sierra Carrere, Kirsten Otterson, Joy Renee’, Marsi Smith, and Merica Frost. The show is written and directed by Ally Shore, with musical direction by Vania Jerome. For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire at Nalu’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom performs with ukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, April 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom performs in his one-man show White Hawaiian at the ProArts Theatre and also as a guitarist and singer with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours band. Esquire is the ukulele virtuoso in the touring band Kanekoa. For more information, go to EricGilliom.com or naluskihei.com.

Steve Craig at Tiki, Thursday

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, April 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

808Vibez at Haleakava, Friday

*808Vibez entertains with reggae music at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Friday, March 31, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, April 7, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Anthony Pfluke at Nalu’s Friday

Progressive slack key artist Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian folk music and original tunes at Nalu’s in Kīhei Saturday, April 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, go anthonypfluke.com, naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

*Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, April 1, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, April 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kanekoa and Lopez at Nalu’s Sunday

Kaulana Kanekoa, song composer and leader of the ‘ukulele-powered band Kanekoa, will be performing with fellow member and bassist Don Lopez at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Sunday, April 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, go to naluskihei.com

Blue Diamond Trio, Sunday

The Blue Diamond Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist Ken Stover and Pete Atkins on drums performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill Sunday, April 9, from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served. The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to diamondsicebar.com or call 808-874-9299.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe performs at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, April 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond

Randall Rospond, Monday

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, April 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Maui Brewing Tuesday, April 11, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, April 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644.

LAHAINA

Mick Fleetwood and band, Tuesday & Wednesday

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood, co-founder and leader of the legendary Fleetwood Mac, entertains with his House of Rumours Band Tuesday and Wednesday, April 11 and 12, from 8 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Fleetwood, a composer, co-wrote What A Shame and The Chain. The performances with artists, including multi-talented Eric Gilliom and Gretchen Rhodes, are part of a Spring Concert series. Rhodes has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason, and Gilliom has sung on Broadway and sold-out multiple productions of the Rocky Horror Show on Maui. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Sheryl Renee

Singer Renee performs Sunday

Singer Sheryl Renee, known as the “Lady with a Golden Voice,” will be the featured singer in an Easter evening concert at a Jazz Maui event at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, April 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Renee will be performing with Louise Lambert on keyboards, Howie Rentzer on drums and Doug White on bass.

Lambert is a vocalist, pianist and bandleader with a broad range of musical styles including smooth jazz, swing, and soul. A multidimensional performer, she is also a lyricist and composer and has written songs for The Pointer Sisters and The Spinners and co-wrote a song with Alanis Morissette. She has sung with Robert Goulet, Roberta Flack and many more and has done extensive work as a studio vocalist and commercial voice overs.

White performs with his bass at some of the world’s most beautiful resorts. He has played with many musicians throughout the years performing jazz, Hawaiian, rock ‘n roll, and blues.

Drummer Howie Rentzer has played in lots of top 40 bands in Boston and Los Angeles and in Honolulu where he played with Jimmy Borges, Carol Kai, Maria Muldau, and Bobby Enriques. On Maui, he has performed with Henry Allen, George Benson, Mose Allison, and Greg Karukas.

The event is part of Jazz Maui’s Sunset Jazz Concert Series featuring a different line-up of world-class live jazz music accompanied by chocolate/beverage pairings. The Jazz Maui ticket proceeds to go benefit music education youth workshops. Sunset Jazz concert attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID. Seating is limited and often sold out. Advance ticket purchase is required at MauiChocolate.com or JazzMaui.org. For more information, text 808-283-3576 or email info @aecg.org.

Gretchen Rhodes, The House Shakers, Thursday

Blues, soul and rock singer Gretchen Rhodes performs at Fleetwood’s with The House Shakers Thursday, April 6, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.Rhodes is a singer with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band and has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Her website is GretchenRhodesMusic.com The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist-singer Lenny Castallenos performs classic rock and blues. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Levi Poasa at Fleetwood’s, Friday

Levi Poasa performs acoustic, pop, folk, rock and blues on the rooftop stage at Fleetwood’s Friday, April 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Jason Arcilla entertains Saturday, Sunday

Jason Arcilla performs island-style music at Fleetwood’s, Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Earlier in the day on Satuurday, progressive slack key player-singer Anthony Fluke entertains from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. Besides playing traditional music, Pfluke also composes his own songs. His website is AnthonyPfluke.com For more information, go to paulwestmusic.com or go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

*Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 602 Front Street Thursday, March 30, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursday, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, April 6, and Tuesday, April 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net or kimosmaui.com or call 808-661-4811.

Lia Live Friday

*Lia Live performs reggae with a rock influence at Haleakava Friday, March 31, from 8 to 10 p.m. Her website is lialivehi.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Louise Lambert

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist-singer Louise Lamber performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday, April 7, and guitarist-singer Joe Cano entertains Saturday, April 8 — both between 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Pamela Sukhum – The Color Of Compassion. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com .

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. On the Foundation’s 60th anniversary, here’s a profile on its vital historical work. For more information, go to LahainaRestoration.org

Original jewelry pieces as well as other arts and crafts are among the items for sale at the Lahaina Arts Society fair at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Friday and Saturday.

Lahaina Art Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children.

Easter Hop & Shop

A “Hop & Shop” takes place Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lahaina Cannery Mall. Events include an appearance by the Easter bunny, keiki crafts, a Peek-a-Bows Performance, and treats by Frosted Mermaid. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, April 9, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula lessons, Tuesday

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, April 11, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Alika Nako’oka

Alika Nakoʻoka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, April 8, and Tuesday, April 11. Both performances are from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com. Hale Mo’olele restaurant may be reached by calling 808-667-2525.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls entertains with Joshua Emmanuel at Java Jazz Saturday and Tuesday, April 8 and 11. Entertainment is from 7 to 10 p.m. both days. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Danyel Alana at Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill Tuesday and Wednesday, April 11 and 12, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Alana has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Celebration of the Arts. Photo credit: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Film premier at Celebration of the Arts, April 7-8

A falsetto contest and a Hawaii film premiere along with hula and Hawaiian cultural demonstrations are among the events taking place during the “31st annual Celebration of the Arts” at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

The film “30 Years of Aloha” premieres Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, at 4 p.m. both days. Admission to the film is free. The events are a celebration of the arts with more than 60 of the state’s Hawaiian artisans, educators, cultural practitioners, speakers, and entertainers. This year’s theme, “He aha lo’u Juliana…what is my responsibility?” focuses on the role of Hawaiians as they make individual decisions to affect the future.

Events include stories of hula lineage from respected kumu hula Kamaka Kukona, Nāpua Greig, and Kathy Ralar, a medicinal plant tour with Hawaiian wellness practitioner Kahu Lyons Naone, Polynesian way finding with Kala Babayan Tanaka, a kalo tasting with taro farmers, an exploration of what it’s like to be African American in Hawaiʻi; and a free musical performance by Brother Noland Friday from 9 to 11:30 p.m. at the Alaloa Lounge, as well as displays of arts and crafts and Hawaii’s first female Leo Haʻihaʻi Falsetto Contest and tours of Maui’s voyaging canoe Moʻokiha O Piʻilani. A schedule of events may be found at KapaluaCelebrationOfTheArts.com

The events are open to the public, with exception of the Celebration of Island Tastes and the falsetto contest which requires tickets. The resort is offering a special kamaʻāina rate for rooms by calling the concierge desk at 808-669-5200. Tickets are also available to the falsetto contest and Celebration of Island Tastes by calling the concierge desk.

Sean Parks and Namaka Cosma perform with Grammy winner George Kahumoku during his Slack Key Show at the Napilikai Resort.

Cosma and Parks performs with Kahumoku

Up-and-coming Hawaiian entertainers Namaka Cosma and Sean Parks join multiple Grammy-award winning George Kahumoku and his Ohana at the Nāpilikai Resort Wednesday, April 12, from 6:30 toileting 8:15 p.m.

She is the daughter of the late Pekelo Cosma, a renowned slack-key guitarist and Nā Hōkū award winning musician from Hāna. She is following in her father’s footsteps learning the art of kī hōʻalu with her uncle, Kevin Brown, and pursuing her passion of singing traditional Hawaiian mele (songs). Parks is a young slack key guitarist and vocalist Hawaiʻi island. His ohana comes from the area of Kaimū in the district of Kalapana. Among his influences are Ikaika Marzo and Led Kaʻapana..

Tickets at SlackKeyShow.com or for kamaʻāina rate call 808-669-3858.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, April 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Check out her latest album on her website danyelalana.com For more information, go to Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

Kahumoku offers ukulele lessons

For a limited time, Grammy winner George Kahumoku will be offering traditional slackkey ‘ukulele lessons for an hour each at 77 Hana Highway in Paia Monday, April 10, from 5 to 6 p.m. The prerequisite is a willingness to explore and learn about Hawaiian culture, history and songs through singing and playing. For more information, go to ArtProjectPaia or call 808-214-6949.

MĀʻALAEA

LGBTQ Dance Off, Friday

An LGBTQ Dance Off takes place at da Maui Playground Friday, April 7, at 8 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Fiesta Saturdays

DJ JamnJ808 presents Fiesta Saturdays at da Maui Playground Saturday, April 8, at 9 p.m. The music includes bachata, cambia, salsa, merengue, rock en Espanol, Banda, reggae ton, and Latin hip hop. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Mike Love, Sunday

BAMP presents Mike Love performing at da Maui Playground Sunday, April 9, at 8 p.m. Love has performed with Paula Fuga and Jack Johnson. His music is rooted in spirituality and roots reggae with a fusion of progressive and classic rock, soul, blues, flamenco, jazz, and more. Doors open at 7 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO-KULA-PĀʻIA

Slack key master Kevin Brown performs free at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Organic Vodka Saturday at sunset.

Kevin Brown at The Point Cafe, Saturday

Three-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner Kevin Brown will be performing at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Organic Vodka in lower Kula Saturday, April 8, from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m.

Brown is a slack key master. Ocean Organic Vodka offers complimentary entertainment daily, along with ticketed tours and tastes of various products at its distillery. Jason Arcilla performs with island-style music Thursday and Friday, April 6 and 7. Chayce Tancayo performs ukulele and slack key Sunday, April 9.On Monday, April 10, ‘ukulele master CJ Boom Helekahi performs, followed by jazz pianist Mark Johnstone Tuesday, April 11. Randall Rospond sings rock, blues and country Wednesday, April 12.

The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival. For more information, go to OceanVodka.com.

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall, Friday

Salsa and bachata dance lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia Friday, April 7, at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m. On sale are Tio Eduardo’s Tasty Tacos. Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to drnat.com.

Upcountry Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, April 8, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

Painter Eddie Flotte’s exhibit

Painter Eddie Flotte’s paintings are on exhibit at Hui Noeau Visual Arts Center through May 12. Flotte has rendered stunningly nostalgic paintings of Maui, especially Pāʻia, in his exhibition “Retrospective: Eddie Flotte – These Are the Moments of ‘Those Were the Days.’”

The exhibition is from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The paintings in this exhibition are described as “love letters” that capture the last days of Maui plantation life before the wave of modern development. His work also depicts his travels and extended stays in Wyeth’s Chadds Ford, The Wetlands of the Jersey Shore, and the area around his hometown of Ambler, PA. The Eddie Flotte Retrospective Exhibition is sponsored by Jeremy and Michelle Baldwin.

The Hui offers art classes for adults and children. Gift items from artists are on sale at the gift shop. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

Mark Johnstone

Mark Johnstone performs in Pāʻia

Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone performs at Pāʻia Bay Coffee Bar Sunday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s Sunday brunch. The restaurant has moved into the former Dollies at 120 Hāna Highway.

Kahumoku offers ʻukulele lessons

For a limited time, Grammy winner George Kahumoku will be offering traditional slackkey ‘ukulele lessons for an hour each at 77 Hāna Highway in Pāʻia Monday, April 10, from 5 to 6 p.m. The prerequisite is a willingness to explore and learn about Hawaiian culture, history and songs through singing and playing. For more information, go to ArtProjectPaia or call 808-214-6949.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Tempa Singer performs Saturday

Tempa Singer with guitarist-singer Naor Nave and violinist Willie Waingwright performs original soul folk and eclectic covers at Mulligans Saturday, April 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. There’s a dance floor. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131. Weekend entertainment also includes Island Soul Sunday, April 9, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, April 6, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, April 7, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Benoits’ jazz at The Shops, Pita Paradise

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, April 9, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com or call 808-879-7177.

