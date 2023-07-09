West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 86 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 68. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 86 to 91. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 64 to 71 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to 63 to 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 89. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 72. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50 at the visitor center to around 47 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 57 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 64 to 71 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to 63 to 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 66. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Monday: Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 89. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 62 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy easterly trades will continue through tonight, then ease slightly Monday through midweek as the remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Adrian move through. A modest increase in moisture associated with this feature will lead to better windward and mountain shower coverage Monday night through Wednesday. Moderate to locally breezy trades and drier conditions are expected Thursday into next weekend.

Discussion

Guidance remains in decent agreement and depicts the breezy easterly trades holding into tonight as the surface ridge remains anchored to the north. Mostly dry conditions will prevail due to a combination of an upper ridge in place and very dry mid to upper levels above the trade wind inversion sitting around 6500-8500 ft. Any windward showers that form will be brief and favor the overnight and early morning hours. Trade winds are forecast to briefly ease through the first half of the week as a weak trough associated with the remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Adrian arrive and move through from east to west. Increasing moisture associated with this feature will support better windward and mountain shower coverage, especially overnight through the early mornings beginning Monday night. A return of drier trade wind conditions is anticipated through the second half of the week as the area of moisture shifts west of the islands.

Aviation

Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue today, with a slight easing of the trades expected tonight. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, with a few showers reaching leeward locales from time to time.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate low level turbulence over and downwind of the terrain of all islands. This AIRMET will likely continue through the day.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mountain obscuration across windward sections of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. Conditions should improve here by mid morning.

Marine

Fresh to strong easterly trades will weaken slightly tonight through Wednesday in response to a trough approaching from the east. Moderate to locally strong trades should return during the second half of next week. The Small Craft Advisory remains in place for the windier waters through this afternoon and will then be scaled back to typically windy waters around Maui County and the Big Island tonight through Monday.

Small swell energy out of the SW and SE will maintain surf near the seasonal average for south facing shores today. A slight bump is then forecast during the first half of the week in response to a fresh SSW swell. This swell will peak Tuesday through Wednesday then slowly trend down the rest of the week. Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly trend down today and return to the seasonal average by Monday. Easterly trades will maintain short period, choppy surf along east facing shores through the forecast period.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Monday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

