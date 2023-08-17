Wildfire Wildfire Disaster Updates for Aug. 17 are posted: HERE .



















All T-Mobile sites impacted by the fire have restored connection except for one that services Lahaina and was severely damaged. However, T-Mobile has the town of Lahaina now covered by a portable COW (cell on wheels) operating at the Lahaina Gateway Center.

The company’s site at Nāpili-Honokōwai is fully restored and providing its usual service including high-speed data. T-Mobile was anticipated a second fully restored site by the end of day Wednesday.

The business is giving first responders activated phones and Wireless Priority Service.

T-Mobile has also set up free high-speed Wi-Fi using Starlink modems in three locations with more to come (Kaiser Permanente’s temporary clinic, Kapalua Airport and American Red Cross staff and volunteer housing).

The company has delivered hundreds of devices, charging supplies and other supplies to three shelters and assistance centers, including visits to: