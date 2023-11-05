Update/Open: Downed tree and power lines on Piʻiholo Road

Update:

As of 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, Piʻiholo Road is now open. A portion of road was closed for nearly two hours due to a downed tree and power lines reported earlier in the afternoon.

Previous post:

A road closure is in effect due to a down tree and power lines down between 2040 and 2101 Piʻiholo Road. The road is not passable at this time. A road closure notice was issued by Maui police at 4:18 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There is currently a Wind Advisory in effect for portions of Maui County and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi through Monday evening at 6 p.m.

The forecast calls for east winds blowing at 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.

The strongest winds are expected over and downwind of mountains as well as through valleys.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service advises. The public should watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving.

There is also a Red Flag Warning in effect due to low humidity and gusty winds.