Flood Watch expanded to all islands from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon

Radar imagery Nov. 28, 2023. PC: NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service has expanded a Flash Flood Watch to include all of the main Hawaiian Islands from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

The Flash Flood Watch for Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Niʻihau is in effect from this morning through Thursday afternoon. According to the NWS forecast, a kona low will increase potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms across Kauaʻi and Oʻahu as early as Tuesday morning before spreading this potential to the remaining islands over the following days.

Shower coverage will gradually diminish Friday through the weekend, though the potential for locally heavy showers may continue as the low aloft lingers, according to the NWS.

The NWS says flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible during the watch period from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon, over Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kahoʻolawe and the Big Island.

The public is advised to monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should a Flash Flood Warning be issued.

Nov. 28, 2023, Flood Watch. PC: Maui Emergency Management Agency