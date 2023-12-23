Holiday schedule for Maui disaster-related resources
In observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, County of Maui disaster-related resources will have a modified schedule.
The schedule includes the following:
- Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings closed Dec. 26-27, Jan. 2-3.
- Right of Entry Collection Center at county’s Kalana O Maui building lobby closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
- Kāko‘o Maui Relief & Aid Services Center closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1
- Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
- SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Kahului Library closed Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
- Distribution Site at Old Safeway in Kahului closed Dec. 24-26 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2024.
- Westside Distribution Hub at Kahana Gateway closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
- Upcountry Strong Distribution site at Hannibal Tavares Community Center, closed Dec. 23-26; last day of operation is Dec. 27 from 10 to 4 p.m. then site closes indefinitely.
For more information, visit www.mauirecovers.org.
