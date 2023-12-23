Holiday schedule for Maui disaster-related resources

Listen to this Article 1 minute

In observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, County of Maui disaster-related resources will have a modified schedule.

The schedule includes the following:

Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings closed Dec. 26-27, Jan. 2-3.

closed Dec. 26-27, Jan. 2-3. Right of Entry Collection Center at county’s Kalana O Maui building lobby closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. Kāko‘o Maui Relief & Aid Services Center closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1

closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1 Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Kahului Library closed Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

closed Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. Distribution Site at Old Safeway in Kahului closed Dec. 24-26 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2024.

closed Dec. 24-26 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2024. Westside Distribution Hub at Kahana Gateway closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. Upcountry Strong Distribution site at Hannibal Tavares Community Center, closed Dec. 23-26; last day of operation is Dec. 27 from 10 to 4 p.m. then site closes indefinitely.

For more information, visit www.mauirecovers.org.