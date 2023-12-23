Holiday schedule for Maui disaster-related resources

December 23, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

In observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, County of Maui disaster-related resources will have a modified schedule. 

The schedule includes the following:

  • Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings closed Dec. 26-27, Jan. 2-3.
  • Right of Entry Collection Center at county’s Kalana O Maui building lobby closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
  • Kāko‘o Maui Relief & Aid Services Center closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1
  • Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
  • SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Kahului Library closed Friday, Dec. 23, Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
  • Distribution Site at Old Safeway in Kahului closed Dec. 24-26 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2024.
  • Westside Distribution Hub at Kahana Gateway closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
  • Upcountry Strong Distribution site at Hannibal Tavares Community Center, closed Dec. 23-26; last day of operation is Dec. 27 from 10 to 4 p.m. then site closes indefinitely.

For more information, visit www.mauirecovers.org.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments