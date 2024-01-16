Maui fire personnel rescue drivers from floodwaters in South Maui



































Rain and flooding resulted in rescues and road closures on Maui this morning. The island remains under a Flood Advisory until 11:30 a.m., but floodwater was beginning to recede by mid-morning, according to County officials.

Around 8:45 a.m., personnel aboard the Maui Fire Department’s Air One helicopte rescued two people from their vehicle, which was trapped in fast rising floodwaters along South Kīhei Road near Kaonoulu Street. Another three people in vehicles stalled in floodwaters were taken to safety on foot by fire department personnel.

Multiple fire engines, along with the department’s Air One helicopter, responded to flood related calls along South Kīhei Road throughout the morning.

Maui police report floodwaters were approximately four feet deep in some locations. No vehicles were reported to be swept away by flood conditions, according to County officials.

There were multiple flood-related road closures along South Kīhei Road, as well as along Piʻilani Highway from Mile 19 to 21 in Kaupō.

The Department of Parks and Recreation closed the following parks due to flooding: Kalepolepo Beach Park in Kīhei, Kanahā at Ka’a Point in Kahului and Hāna Ball Park in east Maui.