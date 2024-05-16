Governor issued Emergency Proclamation in advance of approaching kona low

Satellite imagery (5:27 a.m., 5.16.24) PC: NOAA/NWS

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., has signed an Emergency Proclamation in response to the kona low weather event.

The EP was signed on Wednesday and allows the Adjutant General to activate units of the National Guard to work in coordination with local authorities, emergency management agencies and other relevant stakeholders to mitigate the impact of the kona low storm.

“Heavy and sustained rainfall is expected to impact wide swaths of the islands in the coming hours through the weekend into the next week, particularly in the City and County of Honolulu, Kaua‘i County and Maui County. Isolated areas may receive eight to 10 inches of rain, including thunderstorms and gusty winds posing a significant risk of flooding, landslides and associated impacts,” according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.

“We are taking our preparedness seriously. The National Guard is on-hand to respond swiftly and effectively to any emergencies that arise from the kona low storm conditions,” said Green.

County and state agencies are directed to provide emergency relief and engage in emergency management functions. The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency is on partial activation and Administrator James D.S. Barros will take appropriate emergency management actions.

“We urge all residents to stay informed, follow safety advisories and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families,” said Major General Hara.

Green and state officials will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

For more information and updates on storm preparedness, residents are encouraged to follow local news and weather advisories.