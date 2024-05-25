Maui Weather Forecast for May 25, 2024

West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 86. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. East winds up to 15 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. East winds up to 15 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 86. North winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 66 to 71 near the shore to 47 to 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs 75 to 81 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 80 to 86. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 67. East winds up to 15 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 86. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 42 to 54. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 66 to 71 near the shore to 47 to 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs 75 to 81 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 70 to 79. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 67 to 87. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 72. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 86. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A high pressure ridge will remain in place north of the state through much of next week. Expect moderate to locally breezy trade winds with brief passing showers favoring windward and mountain areas of each island in the overnight to early morning hours.

Discussion

High level cirrus clouds associated with a subtropical jet stream continue to stream from west to east over the islands. Two upper level lows as shown on water vapor imagery, west and northwest of Kauai, will weaken and remain north of the state without producing much impact to our island weather over the next few days.

A fairly stable weather pattern remains in place through much of next week with subsidence inversion heights ranging from 5,000 to 7,000 feet above sea level. This means cloud heights will be limited with mostly isolated to scattered showers over windward areas as trade winds push the clouds up and over the mountain slopes of each island. Isolated showers are possible over the typically drier leeward areas. Only subtle day to day changes in island weather are in the mix into the middle of next week.

Aviation

Moderate to breezy easterly trades will persist across the Hawaiian Islands through the rest of today. Sct SHRA will favor windward and mauka areas, with greater coverage expected during the overnight hours. Brief MVFR conds are possible in moderate SHRA. Otherwise, VFR conditions should prevail.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mtn obsc for windward locations on all islands.

AIRMET Tango is in effect for moderate low level turb downwind of terrain due to the breezy trade winds.

Marine

High pressure north of the state will maintain moderate to strong trade winds across the island chain through tonight. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect for the windiest waters around Maui and the Big Island through 6 AM Sunday. A trough will amplify and linger west of the islands Sunday through the middle of next week, resulting in a slight easing of the trades and a shift to a more east-southeast direction over the western end of the state. Moderate to locally strong easterly trades will prevail over the eastern waters.

South shore surf will remain small and below the summer average through the middle of next week, with only small and inconsistent pulses of southwest swell expected. The next significant south- southwest swell (200 degrees) appears to move in toward the end of next week. East shore surf will decrease slightly this weekend then hold steady through late next week. Surf along north shores will remain very small with a slight bump possible late Sunday through Monday.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Sunday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!