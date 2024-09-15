Nuestro Futuro provides grants to support Moloka‘i Kāohi program

Aaron Guerrero, MEO Youth Services specialist, plays “1-2-3-Look,” a game that encourages participants to observe their fellow players. This was a cyberbullying and suicide prevention exercise at Kamp Kāohi, held April 13 and 14 at Moloka‘i Baptist Church. PC: MEO

The Maui-based Nuestro Futuro Foundation has provided two grants this year to support the Maui Economic Opportunity Kāohi program that works to prevent substance abuse, bullying and suicide among middle and high school youth on Moloka‘i.

The Nuestro Futuro Foundation’s initial grant in 2022 helped start the program on Moloka‘i that year. MEO had identified substance abuse and suicide among youth on the island as issues needing to be addressed. Bringing MEO Youth Services’ Maui tobacco/vaping, alcohol, drug, bullying, and suicide prevention programs to Moloka‘i was a perfect fit.

Under the direction of coordinator Mela Tancayo and her staff, Kāohi offers programs in-school, after-school and during fall, winter, spring and summer breaks. The out-of-school activities include peer leadership, college/career development, youth-driven activities, parental involvement, community activism, volunteerism and cultural activities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Youth organized a sign waving in front of the Moloka‘i Public Library to bring awareness to suicide and prevention on Sept. 10, worked in taro patches and fishponds over the summer, regularly clean their Adopt-a-Highway section, and learned basic auto maintenance and repair.

In addition, MEO Youth Services has held an overnight Kamp Kāohi the last two years with prevention and fun activities at Moloka‘i Baptist Church.

This year’s grants will support the continuation of the program that engaged with more than 200 youth, 11 to 18 years old, last fiscal year. Kāohi is offered without charge.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Nuestro Futuro is honored to be able to partner with MEO in support of this impactful program for our youth on Moloka‘i,” said Abigail Perrin, executive director of Nuestro Futuro Foundation.

Nuestro Futuro is a nonprofit corporation, whose mission is to build community and fund education, youth and addiction treatment programs. The nonprofit was founded 1999 and operated a successful program bringing technology to schoolchildren in Bolivia for 10 years.

Since 2009, Nuestro Futuro has given grants to various nonprofits on Maui, including Common Ground Collective, The Lahaina Community Land Trust, Grow Some Good, and other Maui-based nonprofits.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It is because of the Nuestro Futuro Foundation that MEO has been able to tackle the issues of substance abuse, bullying and suicide among youth on Moloka‘i,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “While working with youth and their families to delay the use of tobacco/vaping, drugs and alcohol, we are also laying the foundation for Moloka‘i youth to be contributing members and future leaders of the community.”

For more information about Kāohi, contact Mela at 808-553-5472.