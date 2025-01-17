Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 18, 2025

January 17, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
25-35
20-30
22-26
18-24 




West Facing
6-8
5-7
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Numerous showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
North winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 04:25 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 10:16 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:12 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 11:58 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 05:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current extra-large, long period west-northwest to northwest (300-320 degree) swell will peak this evening then slowly decline through early next week. The next northwest swell is scheduled to arrive next Tuesday into Wednesday and could bring advisory level surf along north and west facing shores. 


The out-of-season south swell should peak tonight then gradually decline this weekend. Surf should return to background levels (nearly flat) by the middle of next week. East-facing shore surf will remain small the next couple of days due to the lack of trades. Rough and choppy surf should return this weekend as breezy trades return. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




