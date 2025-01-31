Maui traffic updates for Friday, Jan. 31, 2025
Update: 9 a.m., Jan. 31, 2025
Mud is blocking Crater Road at Mile 7.5, leading to Haleakalā National Park, which is closed until possibly noon today. A crew from the state Department of Transportation will respond after the clearing of other areas.
Boulder on Honoapiʻilani near mile 30; Flooding in Kīhei; debris Honoapiʻilani & Hāna Hwy
Update: 8:30 a.m., Jan. 31, 2025
Crews with the state Department of Transportation are working to clear a boulder from the Honoapiʻilani Highway at Mile 30 near Office Road.
There are reports of ongoing flooding issues at North and South Kīhei roads in South Maui.
State DOT crews continue to clear debris on the “Pali” section of the Honoapiʻilani Highway headed to Lahaina, and on Hāna Highway in East Maui.