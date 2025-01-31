Maui severe weather updates for Friday, Jan. 31, 2025: Flash Flood Warning extended

Quick links for Maui:

Satellite imagery of winter storm approaching the island chain. (10:49 p.m. Jan. 30, 2025) PC: NOAA

Maui Flash Flood Warning extended to 3:30 a.m.

12:18 a.m., Jan. 31, 2025

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui in Maui County until 3:30 a.m. At 12:18 a.m., radar and rain gages indicated that heavy rainfall continues to move over Maui from the southwest. Peak rain rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour have been occurring along the south facing slopes of the island. The Maui Emergency Management Agency reported that Piʻilani Highway remains closed west of Kaupō. All of South Kīhei Road also remains closed. Heavy rainfall will continue on Maui over the next several hours. This warning may need to be extended beyond 3:30 a.m. if flooding persists.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Friday

Update: 7 p.m., Jan. 30, 2025

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 1 a.m. on Jan. 31 for Kahului on Maui, Kaunakakai on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi City on the island of Lānaʻi. There is also a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the following adjacent coastal waters: the Kaiwi Channel, Maui County windward waters, Maui County leeward Waters, Māʻalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel and the ʻAlenuihāhā Channel. Severe thunderstorms can produce damaging winds of 58 mph or higher or destructive hail the size of quarters or larger.

Flash Flood Warning for Molokaʻi extended until 12:30 a.m.

9:09 p.m., 7:18 p.m., Jan. 30 2025

The National Weather Service has extended a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Molokaʻi until 12:30 a.m.

At 9:09 p.m., a band of intense rainfall was moving over east Molokaʻi near Kamalo and Pūkoʻo with rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour. The Kawela Gulch gage indicated water levels that result in the closure of Highway 450 at several locations from Kaunakakai to Pūkoʻo.

At 7:18 p.m., rainfall continues to increase across Molokaʻi with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour over many parts of the island. Additional rainfall will continue to move over the area over the next several hours. Highway 450 will likely become impassable at multiple locations between Kaunakakai and Pūkoʻo.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Kaunakakai, Kualapuʻu, Hoʻolehua, Kalaupapa National Park, Kawela, Kamalo, Maunaloa, Ualapuʻe, Kepuhi, Pūkoʻo, Hālawa Valley and Molokaʻi Airport.

Flash Flood Warning for Maui extended until 12:30 a.m.

Update: 9:18 p.m., 7:59 p.m., Jan. 30, 2025

The National Weather Service has extended a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 12:30 a.m. At 9:18 p.m., heavy rainfall continues over Maui with rain rates of 2-3 inches per hour moving over the central valley from Kīhei and Wailea toward the Upcountry region. The Maui Emergency Management Agency reported that South Kīhei Road has already been closed, and flooding has been reported in Lahaina. The Piʻilani Highway is also expected to become impassable at several locations west of Kaupō. Additional rainfall will be moving over Maui from the southwest over the next several hours. This warning may need to be extended beyond 12:30 a.m. if flooding persists.

At 7:59 p.m., rainfall was increasing over East Maui with peak rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour over the southeast and east slopes of Haleakalā. Additional rainfall is also starting to increase over West Maui. Flooding is expected to close the Piʻilani Highway west of Kaupō at several gulches. A high chance of flooding impacts is also expected from Māʻalaea to Wailea, and from Nāpili to ʻUkumehame.