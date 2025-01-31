Maui power outage updates for Friday, Jan. 31, 2025: Thousands remain without power

As of 5:34 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, there were more than 3,000 that were without power in Maui County out of about 72,000 accounts. The outages are spread out in various parts of the island.

Click here to view the Hawaiian Electric Company Maui County outage map, which includes details on planned restoration of service and specific areas affected.

If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and dangerous. For emergencies, call 911. For Hawaiian Electric, call the Maui Trouble Line at 808-871-7777 or on Molokaʻi/Lānaʻi, call 1-877-871-8461.

Hawaiian Electric crews and contractors are working across the service territory to address outages, many caused by downed trees and weather-related debris blown into power lines. About 200 employees worked through the night to restore customers and more crews will be dispatched during daylight hours today for inspections and continuing repairs.

Because of the dynamic nature of the storm system, outage numbers represent a snapshot in time and are subject to change as additional customers are restored and more outages occur, sometimes in the same area. Customers can track current outages on the outage map at hawaiianelectric.com and mobile app. You can also report an outage with this tool.

