Call for public art proposals celebrating Lahaina stories

Hui Moʻolelo: Lei Pua ʻAla

Maui Public Art Corps recently announced a call for artist proposals to create visual, performance or experiential public art installations inspired by a collection of audio-recorded stories of Lahaina. In partnership with the County of Maui, Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House/ Maui Historical Society and the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, the Hui Mo‘olelo: Lahaina initiative seeks to harness the healing power of art in fostering connection and ensuring that Lahaina narratives and cultural heritage are recorded and passed down to future generations.

Upon selection by a community panel, artists will be paired with community members to integrate feedback into their initial proposal, actively shaping the resulting artwork into a site-specific, collaborative piece. The project development period includes a process of identifying a unique proverb from Mary Kawena Pukui’s “ʻŌlelo No‘eau: Hawaiian Proverbs and Poetical Sayings” with cultural consultant Sissy Lake-Farm to provide historical and cultural significance of the specific Maui County installation site for ongoing educational efforts.

There are five separate categories from which applicants may choose including pop-up performances, murals, utility box projects, recycling bin beautification and open call. Demonstrating significant community engagement is a key criterion for all proposals.

To date, seven public art projects have been developed from the Hui Moʻolelo: Lahaina collection of story recordings: “Ka Lei Ola o ka Moana,” a mural at Kaiser Permanente Lahaina Clinic; “Lahaina Memories,” a mural series at King Kamehameha III Elementary School Temporary Campus; and animated short films presented at the Hui Mo‘olelo: Lahaina Film Festival that include “The Koa Bench,” “Memories of Pu’ukoli’i,” “Sleeping Town,” “Ola na iwi” and “Hikari no Michi (Path of Light).”

“Lahaina’s history is a living, breathing story, and we invite artists to help bring these narratives to life through vibrant public art,” said Lahaina Restoration Foundation Executive Director Theo Morrison. “We’ve witnessed how these projects spark joy, connection and reflection, and we look forward to seeing more creative interpretations that honor the strength and spirit of this community.”

“The Hui Mo‘olelo: Lahaina project is a beautiful way to share Lahaina’s incredible stories, celebrating both its resilience and its rich cultural heritage,” said Sissy Lake-Farm, executive director of Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House/Maui Historical Society. “This initiative not only deepens our connection to Lahaina’s history but also brings our community together in a spirit of creativity and appreciation. We are thrilled to support this joyful and powerful effort.”

Details regarding the initiative’s process, application criteria, budget and more are available at mauipublicart.org/apply. Applications close at 7:59 p.m. HST on March 31, 2025.