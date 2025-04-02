Maui Prep brings High School Musical JR. to the Bozich Center stage

Disney Channel’s smash hit movie musical comes to life at the Maui Preparatory Academy’s Bozich Center in Disney’s High School Musical JR. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.

Maui Prep students and faculty fill roles as jocks, brainiacs, and thespians navigating the halls of East High School.

Visit mauiprep.org/arts to be directed to the virtual box office or join us prior to showtime!

Showtimes are:

Thursday, April 3, 7 p.m. (Please be seated by 6:45 p.m.)

Friday, April 4, 7 p.m. (Please be seated by 6:45 p.m.)

Sunday, April 6, 12 p.m. (Please be seated by 11:45 a.m.)

Sunday, April 6, 5 p.m. (Please be seated by 4:45 p.m.)

Pre-show meals and concessions are available for purchase beginning one hour prior to showtime. Maui Prep is located at 4910 Honoapiʻilani Highway in Nāpili.

Maui Preparatory Academy is a preschool through 12th grade independent school located in West Maui. While first and foremost a college preparatory school, Maui Prep offers a well-rounded program for all students to succeed in academics, athletics and the arts. Musical Theater has been a cornerstone of the Maui Prep experience since the school’s opening in 2005.