Lava overflows from south vent with onset of Episode 17 Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at Kīlauea

Episode 17 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at Kīlauea began at 10:15 p.m. on April 7, 2025 with the start of lava overflowing from the south vent.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that Episode 17 was preceded by glow from the south vent that increased at about 9:20 p.m. on April 7 indicating the gradual rise of lava in the vent prior to the start of the eruption.

Lava continues to overflow the vent spreading across the floor of Halema’uma’u and is being fed by low spatter fountains 15-30 feet high as of 2:50 a.m. on April 8.

Episode 17 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at Kīlauea. PC: USGS

Each of the prior 16 episodes ultimately involved significant lava fountaining, with the fountains of episode 16 exceeding 1,000 feet in height. High lava fountains are likely to follow the current low fountaining and lava flows, the HVO reports.

UWD tilt has started slight deflation at about the same time lava began erupting. Seismic tremor initially began increasing around 10 p.m. HST on April 7 and continues to steadily increase, according to the HVO.

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist captured this aerial view during a monitoring helicopter overflight of episode 16 at around noon on April 1, 2025. The lava fountain feeds a lava flow from the western end of Halemaʻumaʻu. This lava fountain reached heights of more than 650 ft (200 m) high and was blanketing the western part of the summit to Highway 11 with tephra clasts. Clasts were larger closer to the fountain. USGS photo by D. Downs.

Emissions of SO2 gas are elevated, and during recent episodes have reached 50,000 tonnes per day or more, and similar amounts of gas are expected to accompany any high fountaining activity that may occur during episode 17. In addition, visitors to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and residents of adjacent areas may be exposed to Peleʻs hair and other small fragments of volcanic glass and tephra being carried in the plume.

Each episode of Halemaʻumaʻu lava fountaining since Dec. 23, 2024, has continued for 13 hours to 8 days, and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting less than 24 hours to 12 days.

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remain at WATCH/ORANGE. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.